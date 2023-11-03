Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rates Spark: U.S. Jobs Data Can Be Key

Nov. 03, 2023 7:20 AM ET
Summary

  • It has been a big move lower in long-end rates over the past days, and today's US jobs data will be key in determining whether it has further to run.
  • Notably, however, the front end has started to turn higher again.
  • The Fed, having tied itself to long-end rates to a degree, may start pushing back against easing financial conditions.
By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, and Benjamin Schroeder

The rally in long-end rates extended with curve flattening accelerating

Overall, we have now seen a drop of close to 30bp in 10Y and longer yields over just two sessions - the 10Y is now at

