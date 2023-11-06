Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Agree Realty And NNN REIT Q3: Solid Earnings Shows Why Both SWANs Are Great Buys Right Now

Nov. 06, 2023 11:00 AM ETAgree Realty Corporation (ADC), NNN1 Comment
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
1.98K Followers

Summary

  • NNN REIT beat analysts' estimates on FFO and raised guidance, showing resilience in the current macro environment.
  • NNN has fallen nearly 9% in the past year but recently experienced a price jump after the FED meeting.
  • Agree Realty also beat estimates and raised acquisition guidance, with a strong portfolio and attractive growth prospects.
  • I suspect REIT prices will begin to rebound as we are getting closer to the end of the rate hike cycle.
  • With recession talks all but dead, I expect high-quality REITs like Agree Realty and NNN REIT to continue posting strong growth in the coming quarters.

Real estate investment trusts REITs investing is shown on the business photo

Andrii Dodonov

Introduction

It's no secret that over the past year, REITs have been beaten up, or should I say beaten down. Many are trading near pandemic prices and now offer dividend investors great bargains, and some nice upside if you plan on holding

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
1.98K Followers
Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNN, ADC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 11:03 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.51K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and subscribe for more related articles. Also let me know I’m the comment section what REITs you are buying or looking to invest in right now.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ADC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ADC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADC
--
NNN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.