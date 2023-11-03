Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enel Chile: Inexpensive Choice With Reliable Dividends

Nov. 03, 2023 8:18 AM ETEnel Chile S.A. (ENIC)
Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
283 Followers

Summary

  • Enel Chile, a subsidiary of Enel SpA, has been executing its energy transition plan, with a significant shift towards renewable energy sources, making up around 76% of its energy generation.
  • The company's strategy focuses on sustainable growth in renewables, strengthening its balance sheet, and delivering value to shareholders through dividends, even in the face of recent macroeconomic challenges.
  • Enel Chile's stock shows attractive valuation multiples compared to peers, and it has the potential to provide consistent and appealing dividends with a minimum payout of 50%.

Share"ngo electric car at Enel X charging station

Cineberg/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) is an electricity utility company whose subsidiaries and affiliates generate, transmit, and distribute electricity in Chile. Over the past decade, the company has made a significant shift towards the energy transition, which includes the closure

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
283 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ENIC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENIC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENIC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.