Tourlite Capital Management Q3 2023 Investor Letter

To My Partners:

Tourlite Fund, LP Founder Class returned 7.8% for the Third Quarter of 2023 and 7.6% year to date. The fund has returned 13.0% since inception in April 2022, compared to (2.8%) for the S&P 500 and (11.7%) for the Russell 2000.1,2

Third Quarter 2023 YTD 2023 Since Inception (Apr ’22) Tourlite Founders 7.8% 7.6% 13.0% S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) (3.2%) 13.4% (2.8%) Russell 2000 (RTY) (5.1%) 2.7% (11.7%) HFRI Equity Market Neutral 1.3% 2.7% 4.4% HFRI Equity Hedge Index (1.0%) 4.7% (1.7%) Click to enlarge

Gross Contribution & Portfolio Exposures

Gross P&L Q3 2023 Gross P&L YTD Dollar Exposure Beta-Adjusted Exposure3 Fundamental Longs (8.5%) 11.8% 80% 88% Fundamental Shorts 11.7% (5.7%) (72%) (84%) Indexes / Hedges 0.1% (0.6%) -- -- Fundamental Equity Spread 3.3% 5.4% Net: 8% Net: 4% Event / Special Situations4 7.7% 5.2% 6%5 2% Other6 (0.2%) (0.1%) -- -- Tourlite Fund 10.7% 10.5% Gross: 158% Gross: 174% Net: 14% Net: 6% Click to enlarge

1 Any net returns presented herein reflect the returns of the Fund assuming an investor “since inception”, with no subsequent capital contributions or withdrawals. These returns are not necessarily indicative of your net returns in the Fund, and you should follow-up with Tourlite if you have any questions about the returns presented herein 2 Bloomberg Total Return 3 Beta-adjusted exposures are calculated relative to the S&P 500 based on three-months of historical daily returns. Approximate exposure based on portfolio construction at end of quarter 4Event driven/special situation investments, equity options. Dollar exposure represents gross and beta represents net 5Dollar gross exposure reached 30% during the quarter while beta-adjusted net exposure remained near zero 6Other includes currency hedges and other trading costs. Borrow cost included in short return Click to enlarge

Portfolio Update

At the end of the quarter, our portfolio’s sector concentration represented: industrials (~45%), consumer (~35%), technology (~15%), other (~5%).[1],[2] During the third quarter, the Fund’s net exposure continued to remain low. Our gross exposure was in the range of 150% - 200%, having trended lower throughout the quarter, which falls on the lower end of our expected range of 180% - 250%.

Portfolio Exposures[3][4]

Long Exposure Short Exposure Gross Exposure Net Exposure Dollar Exposure 86% (72%) 158% 14% Beta-Adjusted Exposure10 90% (84%) 174% 6% Top 10 Positions 68% (36%) 104% Click to enlarge

Performance Commentary

For the first nine months of 2023, our long portfolio increased 11.8%. The performance trailed the S&P 500 but outperformed the more diversified Russell 2000. Our short portfolio has captured a positive spread relative to our long portfolio, while it has generated a positive return relative to the S&P 500, while it slightly underperformed the Russell 2000.

Relative Performance of Long & Short Portfolio[5]

Gross P&L YTD Relative to S&P 500 Relative to Russell Longs 11.8% (1.6%) 9.1% Shorts (5.7%) 7.7% (3.0%) Click to enlarge

Our special situations and short portfolio were significant contributors to our third-quarter performance. Previously, we've described some of the investments in the special situation category as having exceptionally high risk-to-reward ratios. Until this quarter, these investments had mostly performed below expectations. However, in the third quarter, we made several investments in this category that significantly bolstered the overall performance of the fund.

In our year-end letter for 2022, we mentioned that our slugging percentage was lower than our batting average due to larger positions underperforming. In an ideal scenario, if your winners are sized larger than your losers, your slugging percentage would be the higher of the two. We believe that many of the losses incurred in 2022 were primarily due to a lack of near-term catalyst rather than incorrect investment theses. Consequently, we've adjusted our approach by limiting the position sizing for ideas with less certain timelines. During the quarter, we observed a positive shift in the right direction as we appropriately sized high-conviction ideas with near-term catalysts. Examples include 1) two event driven investments described in the next section. and 2) “Catalyst Driven Shorts” discussed in the “Update on Select Positions” section.

Third Quarter Gainers & Detractors

Gainers Detractors Event Driven Investment Technology Long Undisclosed Short Consumer Long Event Driven Investment Latch (OTC:LTCH) FTAI Aviation FIP Kyndryl (KD) Undisclosed Short Click to enlarge

Top Gainers

1 & 3. Event Driven Investments

During the quarter, we initiated positions in two event-driven arbitrage opportunities, both of which contributed to our performance. In both instances, we identified concrete catalysts that would lead to the price convergence of two securities with the same economic values.

One of these positions was previously an unprofitable arbitrage opportunity, as discussed in our 2022 third-quarter letter. However, we gained greater conviction in this position following a positive change in management's alignment.

2. Undisclosed Short

We have since covered a short position we initiated ahead of a potential negative catalyst that played out.

4. FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

We continue to believe that the business is well positioned to provide more efficient and cost effective solutions through its modular factory. Additionally, the upcoming approval of PMA (Parts Manufacturer Approval) parts next year should further enhance the company's capabilities.

5. Kyndryl (KD)

Kyndryl's most recent quarterly earnings revealed several positive indicators. Gross margins showed an expansion of over 200 basis points (bps), and EBIT margins improved by nearly 200 bps compared to the previous quarter. Post-signing gross margins were in the mid-20s, and pre-tax margins were in the high single digits (HSD). As Kyndryl continues to work through its legacy backlog, we anticipate that both gross and pre-tax margins will align with the higher margins seen in recent signings.

Top Detractors

1. Technology Long

Last quarter, we started buying shares in a business we believe to possess significant optionality at the current price level. In addition, this business has almost two-thirds of their market value in cash. While this business has yet to generate cash flow, the team has made significant progress in enhancing their advertising platform. While the Company’s financials have not reflected the progress made, partially affected by the weak advertising environment, we believe this is a business that will see growth take off as management scales active users. This is an application with strong user intent and network effect.

2. Consumer Long

After being one of our largest contributors in 2022, this consumer rollup has had a negative impact on the fund’s performance this year. Same-store sales (SSS) have experienced a significant slowdown, largely due to challenging comparisons with the previous fiscal year. However, this slowdown creates an opportunity for management to be proactive in repurchasing shares, which should reward long-term shareholders.

While we believe the business’ valuation is attractive in its current state, part of our thesis relies on management’s ability to pursue additional acquisitions at accretive multiples. This business consistently generates robust cash flow, and the balance sheet remains strong, supported by substantial real estate holdings. Furthermore, management has consistently demonstrated a commitment to enhancing shareholder value while maintaining a substantial stake in the company.

On August 10th, Latch faced delisting from the Nasdaq due to the Company's inability to file restated financials by the August 4th deadline. While we had identified a delisting as a potential risk, we believed the Company was making progress to restate financials by the deadline. Official notice resulted in Latch's shares experiencing a substantial decline, erasing a significant portion of our previous gains.

While this delisting didn't have an impact on the underlying business, it did lead to a considerable amount of forced selling. Based on our discussions with management, we believe the company is dedicated to restating its financial statements and eventually regaining listing on a major exchange. We remain optimistic about the company's prospects once it becomes current with its financial reporting.

4. FTAI Infrastructure (FIP)

We remain convinced that FIP represents a significant asymmetric upside opportunity and is overlooked by many investors. On the surface, the company might appear on investors' screens due to its seemingly over-leveraged balance sheet. However, upon closer examination, it becomes evident that a substantial portion of FIP's debt is non-recourse, with an average interest rate of 4%. Transtar continues to generate substantial cash flow, and even the historically underperforming asset, Jefferson Terminal, has finally turned cash flow positive. In fact, when considering the debt at the holding company level, the value of Transtar alone already surpasses the current market capitalization of FIP.

5. Undisclosed Short

We have a short position in a company with evidence suggesting that it is in violation of multiple laws and regulations. We have strong reasons to believe that both the company and its CEO may be under investigation by various authorities. The situation poses a significant risk to the stock, potentially leading to a substantial decline in the company's shares, or even rendering them worthless.

Update on Select Positions

Aggressive Short Basket

In our second quarter letter, we discussed increased short exposure to higher beta and lower quality stocks. The majority of these positions represented exposure between 75-125 basis points, although a few were sized in line with our standard short positions. As the share price of many of these companies declined during the third quarter, we have scaled back a significant portion of this exposure. We maintain a few select positions where we believe significant downside remains.

Catalyst Driven Shorts

We are short two companies that we believe are overvalued and have imminent catalysts. These businesses are trading well above their fair value, both on a standalone basis and relative to peers. These situations present attractive opportunities as both have had recent expirations of lockups on shares totaling multiples of the current float. One of the companies is in dire need of raising near-term capital. We expect both companies’ share prices to continue to decline as selling pressure persists.

Market Outlook

Over the past few quarters, we have continued to express our conservative view on the overall equity market outlook. As interest rates continue to increase across the yield curve and underlying economic and company data remains mixed, we continue to hold that belief.

Business Update

Reagan Wong joined Tourlite earlier this year as the firm’s first investment analyst. Since joining, Reagan has assisted the team by increasing the breadth and depth of our research efforts. This included contributions to the due diligence efforts for multiple special situation ideas during the past quarter.

During the quarter we onboarded an additional prime broker to enhance our trading capabilities.

The fund is open to new subscriptions. Qualified clients can reach out to ir@tourlitecapital.com.

Thank you for your trust and support. Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions.

Sincerely,

Jeffrey G. Cherkin

Footnotes 1 Industry gross exposure 2 Other sectors represent healthcare and real estate 3 Approximate exposure based on portfolio construction at end of quarter 4 Beta-adjusted exposures are calculated relative to the S&P 500 based on three-months of historical daily returns 5 Performance of short portfolio is relative to the inverse of selected Index 