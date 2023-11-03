bjdlzx

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) originally had legacy acreage that got gassier as the wells aged. The new management came in determined to make a difference in the acreage that management had. So far, this management has defied expectations to acquire a lot of oil-rich production leases at some darn good prices. The legacy acreage has speculative potential as the North American capacity to export natural gas increases. But until that day, the company now has a lot of "black gold" to produce. As the percentage of oil produced rises, so does free cash flow (which the market values highly today).

Vital Energy Acquisition History Of Current Management (Vital Energy Earnings Conference Call Slides Second Quarter 2023)

Well profitability in Texas is primarily determined by the amount of oil produced in a well because many of the other products are in abundance due to the sheer amount of oil production in Texas. Therefore, there is not a lot of money (if any) to be made selling the other products produced by the wells.

As can be seen from the above slide, the legacy acreage had the lowest amount of oil production. Each of the succeeding acquisitions had more oil production than the legacy acreage.

The other thing that management did in the beginning took subpar holdings that often sell at a sizable discount and piece those holdings together into a far more valuable Howard County lease-holding. Such a process can easily be worth nine figures compared to the selling price. But it is a tedious enough process that rarely do managements do it.

A similar process may also be underway with West Glascock County.

Even though the acreage is unlikely to be sold (at a considerable profit), shareholders will likely benefit from the ability to drill more profitable wells on those more marketable holdings. Another consideration is that sometimes more wells can be drilled on acreage pieced together in total than would be the case if the pieces remain under separate owners.

Then Came The Big Move

Three acquisitions at one time.

Vital Energy Summary Of Acquisition History And Benefits (Vital Energy Acquisition Announcement Presentation September 2023)

This management found a way to materially improve the balance sheet while putting the debt ratio burden to rest likely once and for all.

In addition to what is below, management sold stock to the public and offered senior notes to deal with a covenant and retire some 2025 bonds. This represents additional cash raised beside the stock used below.

Vital Energy Acquisition Details (Vital Energy Acquisition Presentation September 2023)

These acquisitions are basically made using stock. As shown above, there is relatively little cash used in this process. Picking up production for essentially no debt will improve the debt situation materially enough that comparisons with the past will be misleading. This is essentially a brand new company.

The third quarter earnings are out and as, expected, they show improvement. But it is really hard to note anything important compared to what happens when these acquisitions close at the end of the third quarter.

This is kind of a time when you read the third quarter report to make sure there are no unpleasant surprises. But you really need a lot of guidance when a major change like this happens. This overshadows just about anything in the third quarter report.

As a side note, when there is this much stock involved, the NYSE demands a shareholder vote to approve something like this. The preferred stock shown above allows the deal to close no matter the outcome of the shareholder vote. However, the shareholders should approve the deal because the guidance is that the debt ratio should head to 1.0 in fiscal year 2024. That puts an end to the debt reduction campaign that was in high gear. It will likely continue at a slower pace in the future.

Note also that management did expand the bank line. So, this management is in a position to go shopping for more accretive bargains. Management is also asking for more authorized stock to be available so that if a bargain appears, more stock can be used to keep the debt ratio low while negotiating an accretive transaction.

Cost Benefits

As management has acquired the newer acreage positions, the breakeven point of wells drilled has dropped considerably and so, the corporate breakeven is dropping as well.

Vital Energy Summary Of Benefits Of Acquisition (Vital Energy Corporate Earnings Presentation Third Quarter 2023)

This company is yet another company adopting to changed lending and stock market conditions. It is a little further along than some others I follow in that the debt ratio is closer to 1.0 than some others I follow.

The debt ratio of 1.0 is a big deal to the market in that it indicates considerably more conservative debt ratios at lower pricing scenarios. Most companies actually go below 1.0 in the current environment.

Management is also working to improve operating costs so that management can "hold the line" on the budget as the slide shows above; but get more done with that same amount of money. Usually, what happens then, is that production creeps upward due to efficiency gains.

Most of the production growth (though) is coming from the acquisition strategy. As long as management acquires acreage in an area that it is familiar with, then the chances of any acquisition failing are small. Furthermore, should the worst happen and the acreage surprise in a downward production direction, many of these acquisitions are small enough that it would not doom the company. This is not to take anything away from the improvement in operations noted by management in the conference calls and slide presentations. Those improvements help as well.

Nothing makes management look smarter than completed acquisitions followed by currently anticipated strong commodity prices. That will likely generate an unexpected level of cash flow to aid the retirement of debt. The lower leverage would then make available more cash for shareholders in the future.

Much acreage acquired has zones that are not producing. As technology advances, there is every chance the upside of those potential production zones will be realized. Timing of something like that is uncertain for some of those zones. Others are relatively "sure things" when it comes to upside potential. But the company could be very busy with the acreage it now possesses for a very long time unless technology stops advancing "tomorrow" and never advances again. That has not happened so far in my lifetime. Additional production zones in the future also increase the value of the acreage acquired.

Contrary Indicator

Management raised the guidance because production exceeded guidance so far and industry activity was not what management expected. This resulted from a combination of lower prices than last year. But also, the market demand for a return on investment (dividends and share repurchases) and the debt market demand for better balance sheet ratios. This company is working hard on the latter.

Vital Energy Map Of Operations Assuming The Current Acquisitions Close (Vital Energy Third Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Well interactions with neighboring operators that are fracking and otherwise completing wells are common. A small company like this with relatively small acreage will underperform production goals when industry is high because it is small enough that neighboring operators at high activity levels will interfere with production.

So, the increase in guidance can be taken as lower than expected activity levels (so far) in the areas in which the company has oil-rich acreage. The acquisition activity in the current fiscal year should decrease the effects of interference by neighboring operators in Howard County that have caused production guidance to be constantly adjusted in the past. The diversification now is such that different areas will help offset what happens in Howard County.

Once the industry has a significant amount of repaired balance sheets, production growth is likely to accelerate somewhat. At that point, management will likely offer very conservative guidance until operations have expanded to the point where well interference ceases to be an overall concern with production guidance.

Income

Management has actually generated a significant tax benefit in the current fiscal year that has earnings ahead by more than double the previous fiscal year at $23.60 per fully diluted share (YTD) for the first half of the year. Even without that benefit earnings compare very favorably to the previous fiscal year even though oil prices are lower year-to-date.

The latest quarter reported adjusted net income of more than $5 per share. If the current acquisitions are accretive, then income will climb due to the acquisitions as well as due to stronger commodity prices. GAAP earnings have all kinds of upfront costs and one-time items due to the acquisitions throughout the fiscal year. It is hard to say what GAAP earnings will be with more acquisitions to close.

But the rising oil percentage of production and rising production in general point to increased profitability of a stock that is priced at less than 3 times earnings before this earnings report. So. there is a whole lot of pessimism in the stock price when higher commodity prices are on the way. Just getting to a normal price-earnings valuation on higher earnings could make this stock a rare triple-in-value proposition.

One of the reasons that this is happening is the realized sales price last year was heavily influenced by a hedging program that drove realized prices a lot lower. This fiscal year, the hedging program helped raise the average realized price a little bit so that the difference in the two average YTD prices was less than 10%. A lot of things stemming from that smaller than expected difference drove better than expected performances for cash flow compared to many that benefitted far more from the robust pricing environment in the last fiscal year.

It should be noted that rising commodity prices will show a mark-to-market negative adjustment. But that is non-cash and represents the opportunity cost of assuring a profit. The actual "loss" or lower than market selling price will be determined when the hedges settle and are compared to market prices.

Conservative Free Cash Flow

The Free Cash Flow (FCF) calculation is a non-GAAP number. These kinds of numbers have no standard agreement. Therefore, any FCF comparison has to be adjusted for any differences in the calculations that management chooses.

Vital Energy Free Cash Flow Calculation (Vital Energy Earnings Press Release Third Quarter 2023) Vital Energy Free Cash Flow Calculation (Vital Energy Earnings Press Release Second Quarter 2023)

This management chooses to put the whole capital budget in the FCF calculation. That would be one of the more conservative calculations of the companies that I follow because there are a fair number of companies that only use maintenance capital costs in the FCF calculation.

On the other hand, the exclusion of the changes in assets and liabilities would be among the more liberal interpretations of free cash flow. The way to interpret the number that follows is this is the cash generated before working capital needs. Since working capital needs generally comes first, then FCF needs to include that effect to get to the real amount of excess cash generated. What you have in effect is the cash that operations generate before working capital needs. It is a kind of guide to what the business is capable of.

Management guiding to most of the FCF happening in the second and third quarters in the current fiscal years. Note that the growth by acquisitions is allowing the FCF to hold up rather well. That should imply a lowering corporate breakeven in the long run. Guidance has changed. But with so many acquisitions this fiscal year, probably an update is needed in a month or so once management gains possession of the properties and "looks under the hood" so to speak.

Summary

This company is a strong buy consideration, with elevated risk due to the higher than optimal debt ratio and the risks of a lot of acquisition activity. Now that debt ratio is expected to decline in the next fiscal year. But this is one very low visibility industry with a lot of volatility. Therefore, guidance like that can quickly change.

Management is quickly bringing the free cash flow up to market expectations. As management continues to drill the acquired acreage and the production of the legacy acreage declines, the percentage of more valuable oil should increase. That process will lead to earnings growth for some time to come even if production does not grow.

The company is trading at a very low price-earnings ratio even for an oil and gas company. If the price earnings ratio just heads to the six to eight range, that would imply a triple from the current price level. Such a price-earnings ratio is not unreasonable as management continues to lower the debt ratio by increasing the value of the production.

Last but not least, continuing technology improvements which lead to better well performance and sometimes lower costs as well will make these acquisitions a better deal over time. That is likely to continue as technology keeps advancing.