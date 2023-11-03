Scott Olson

By Andrew Prochnow

Having reached its peak above 4,600 in the middle of the summer, the S&P 500 has recently retraced to approximately 4,100, marking a decline of about 10.5%.

While this is indeed a notable pullback, a historical perspective reveals that 10% corrections in major market indices are not uncommon. Between 2002 and 2021, the S&P 500 experienced at least a 10% correction in ten of those twenty trading years.

Moreover, according to research conducted by Charlie Bilello, the frequency of 10% corrections only increases as you expand the sample size. From 1928 through the present, “a 10% intra-year drawdown has happened every 1.6 years on average.”

Given this backdrop, it's not particularly surprising that both 2022 and 2023 witnessed corrections of at least 10%. Last year, the S&P 500 saw a decline of approximately 25% from its peak to trough, and in the past three months, it has fallen by over 10%.

Despite these movements, the S&P 500 is presently only 12% below its historical high, which was around 4,800. Furthermore, the S&P 500 has managed to maintain an 11% increase year-to-date in 2023.

The data mentioned above may clarify why the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is currently trading at 17, a couple of points beneath its long-term average. Evidently, the recent 10.5% correction hasn't evoked significant apprehension in the markets, and based on the provided information, perhaps it shouldn't.

A Brief History of 20%+ Corrections

The prominent question at this juncture revolves around whether the ongoing 10% correction offers a favorable buying opportunity, or if it will escalate into a more severe correction exceeding 20%.

The latter type of correction is commonly categorized as a "major" pullback and is evidently less frequent compared to the typical 10% corrections.

In the 21st century, there have been six instances in which the S&P 500 declined by 20% or more. as highlighted below (peak to trough percent decline in S&P 500). However, it should be noted that 2001-2002 and 2008-2009 were part of the same broader market corrections.

2001: -30%

2002: -33%

2008: -49%

2009: -28%

2020: -34%

2022: -25%

Notably, four of the six 20%+ corrections listed above were clustered around tumultuous periods in the U.S. economy. Those would be the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic—both of which served as major shocks to domestic and international economic activity.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the significant drop in U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) was relatively short-lived, whereas the Great Recession involved a prolonged decline. This contrast likely contributes to the sharp correction observed in the stock market from 2007 to 2009, followed by a protracted recovery period.

In contrast, the U.S. economy rebounded swiftly after the initial shock of the pandemic, with the stock market also experiencing a rapid recovery.

These instances imply that if the U.S. economy were to enter a severe recession in late 2023 or early 2024, stock prices might undergo further correction from their current levels, potentially approaching a 20% decline or worse.

Nonetheless, it appears unlikely that the current market correction will transform into a scenario reminiscent of the Great Recession, during which the S&P 500 plummeted by over 50% from its peak to its trough.

Tracking Valuations in the Market Using the Price/Earnings Ratio

Stock prices can weaken for a variety of reasons, but one of the key areas of weakness in recent times has been corporate earnings. Profitability is a key drive of valuations in the stock market.

And according to data compiled by FactSet, the S&P 500 has now registered four consecutive quarters of negative earnings growth. Considering that earnings backdrop, it’s no great surprise that stock valuations have also moved lower.

Bloomberg

In the days ahead, investors and traders should closely monitor market valuations, as historical data suggests that a significant drop in the Price/Earnings ratio of the S&P 500 often indicates a market bottom.

At a broad level, the Price/Earnings ratio, commonly referred to as the P/E ratio, is a tool used to gauge relative valuations within and across industries in the stock market.

Mathematically, calculating the P/E ratio is relatively simple. To compute the P/E ratio, you divide the stock's price per share by its earnings per share (EPS). This calculation is frequently used by investors and traders to evaluate a company's worth and compare it to other firms in the same industry.

However, the P/E ratio is also a popular tool for assessing the relative value of the entire stock market. To do this, you divide the average stock price of large-cap S&P 500 companies (the "price") by the corresponding average earnings of those companies (the "earnings"). The outcome of this calculation is what's commonly known as the "market" P/E ratio.

This figure is significant because it can be tracked over time. From the early 1900s up to the present day, the average P/E for the S&P 500 has been approximately 16x.

That means when the market’s P/E rises above 16x—especially to an extreme degree—some market pundits start to worry about "overvaluations." And when the market’s P/E drops below 16x, there’s concern that the market has overshot to the downside—that valuations are too low.

Why a Washout in the S&P 500’s P/E Ratio Can Signal a Market Bottom

Presently, the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 stands at approximately 24x, marking a 50% increase from the long-term average. Nonetheless, an elevated P/E ratio is not necessarily uncommon, particularly when corporate profits are on a declining trend.

This occurs because reduced corporate earnings result in a smaller denominator in the P/E calculation, leading to an overall inflation of the P/E ratio. The most straightforward way to address this situation is by reducing stock prices (i.e., lowering the numerator).

Historically, when the stock market undergoes a correction, the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 often experiences a significant drop, which can serve as an indication that the market has reached its bottom.

Bloomberg Opinion

According to Doug Ramsey—the Chief Investment Officer at the Leuthold Group—the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 dropped to 13.5x during the 2001-2002 market correction, and down to 13x amidst the pandemic-related selloff in March of 2020. Earlier this year Ramsay suggested that stocks were overvalued when he told Morningstar, “Large-cap stocks are expensive. They are not even close to discounting even a mild recession.”

After the recent 10% selloff in the S&P 500, those sentiments appear quite prescient. And as highlighted below, the S&P 500’s P/E ratio hasn’t yet washed out (this year or last), which may indicate that further downside is yet to come.

Looking ahead, a revival in corporate earnings is likely essential for the stock market to make a recovery. However, should this anticipated earnings rebound fail to materialize, stocks might face a more challenging situation, potentially evolving from the current 10% correction in the S&P 500 into a 20% correction.

In such a scenario, investors and traders can monitor the P/E ratio for potential indications of a market bottom. As an illustration, if the P/E ratio were to decline to a range between 13x and 14x, similar to what occurred in 2002 and 2020, it would place the S&P 500's P/E below its historical mean of 16x. This could provide further reason for optimism regarding the stock market.

For trading the major market indices, many participants utilize index ETFs like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). Besides SPY, some other widely recognized index ETFs include the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ), and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM).

Andrew Prochnow has more than 15 years of experience trading the global financial markets, including 10 years as a professional options trader. Andrew is a frequent contributor Luckbox Magazine.