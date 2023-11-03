Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Barrick Gold: Ignore The Weak Q3 Results

Nov. 03, 2023 11:45 AM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (ABX:CA), GOLD4 Comments
Summary

  • Barrick Gold reported softer Q3 results with lower gold production than planned and is expected to just miss the low end of its annual guidance.
  • That said, the big picture remains as bullish, with Barrick set to see further margin expansion in Q4, additional margin recovery in FY24, and significant production growth from 2023-2031.
  • In this update, we'll look at the Q3 results, how Mark Bristow has been vindicated by his decision to focus on exploration vs. M&A and Barrick's updated low-risk buy zone.

Open pit mine on a desert mountain in Nevada

raclro

We're nearly halfway through the Q3 Earnings Season for the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the most recent major producer to report its results is Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD). On the surface, the headline results were

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOLD, ABX:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

T
Traderguymetals
Today, 12:11 PM
Comments (742)
Thanks Taylor. I was looking forward to this update on one of my biggest investments - GOLD. The bad news on PV and NGM was known already from NEM's report. On top of this it is just temporary and they will end up selling at higher prices.
I am actually impressed by their AISC. They are focused on costs and organic growth. This is the formula for success.
25 target is reasonable and if sentiment changes and gold goes to new highs we may storm to 30 but this is a very optimistic scenario, it is better to have conservative expectations.
Taylor, do you know if they are still buying back shares. I surely hope so. Current gold prices give them the firepower to do this. Thanks!
T
The crystal ball investor
Today, 12:07 PM
Investing Group
Comments (829)
Hi Taylor, in my opinion the results were quite good. I don't know if you heard the CC but several analysts questioned the jurisdictions especially Pakistan in view of what happened with First Quantum. This tells me that the institutionals will more and more be reluctant to buy the risky companies and prefer miners like AEM.
kamendc profile picture
kamendc
Today, 12:05 PM
Investing Group
Comments (595)
Thanks for sharing your insightful analysis Taylor, as always!
r
reggie07
Today, 12:01 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (65)
Good call on a great company!
