What The Fed Will Do After October Jobs Report Weakened

Nov. 03, 2023 10:20 AM ET
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Summary

  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq jump after October 2023 nonfarm payroll data shows slowed job growth.
  • How NFP affects Fed's interest rate policy decision in December.
  • Strike activity's impact on the report discussed.
Handshake for Successful partnership

filadendron

In pre-market trading, the S&P 500 (SP500) and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) jumped by around 30 - 40 basis points within seconds, after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported October 2023 nonfarm payroll ("NFP") data. Job growth slowed more than

32.42K Followers

Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

Chris runs the investing group DIY Value Investing where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Today, 10:48 AM
Comments (10.96K)
Comments (10.96K)
Steven Hanke is professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University. He has submitted a paper for publication which will show that money supply growth has roughly a 0.9 correlation with the inflation rate.

To maintain the Fed's 2% target rate for inflation, M2 money supply should be growing at around 6%.

Instead, it is falling year-over-year at a (-3.6%) rate. We should expect future dis-inflation. See chart.

ycharts.com/...

Short-term changes in bond prices can be influenced by narratives and investor psychology.

But over the longer time frames, the price action of bonds should will reflect the inflationary expectations. And future inflation is influenced by changes in M2 money supply growth.
P
Phil Dumfee
Today, 10:25 AM
Premium
Comments (12.42K)
Old men are stubborn. Jay is still fighting the old war. He should have cut 75bps last March instead he created a bunch of zombie regional banks. No one is moving.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

