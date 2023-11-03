alexsl

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is widely considered one of the most popular REITs on the market today, popular for their monthly dividend. So popular, the company coined themselves, "The Monthly Dividend Company."

However, Realty Income is much more than a REIT that pays a monthly dividend. We covered the stock back in March, but a lot has changed since then.

For years they have been the epitome of consistency and a powerhouse in their sector, but in 2023 they have been anything but that.

With shares down more than 20% in 2023 and yielding a dividend of 6.4%, is now the time to buy the stock or is this a falling knife?

Seeking Alpha

The Gold Standard of REITs

Realty Income is a REIT that had a market cap of more than $45 billion at one point in summer 2022 but now trades with a market cap of $34 billion.

Here is a look at how consistent this company has been over the years, outside of 2023. Since going public in 1994, Realty Income has generated a compounded average annual return of 14.2%. In the last 27 years, the company has generated positive earnings per share growth in 26 of those years and they have a 5% median AFFO per share growth since 1996.

Realty Income Investor Presentation

The REIT has a portfolio that consists of more than 13,100 properties, a figure that is set to rise based on the recent announcement that the REIT is set to acquire fellow competitor Spirit Realty (SRC), something we will discuss in a little bit.

Realty Income IR

In addition to a large portfolio of properties, the company sees strong demand for their properties evidenced by a high 99% occupancy rate, which speaks to the quality of the company's portfolio.

The portfolio is leased out to more than 1,300 different clients, which spreads out the risk as well. Here is a look at the REIT's top tenants.

Realty Income Investor Presentation

What for years was seen as a strength of the company, having high-quality tenants at the top of this list, has quickly decayed over the past year. The REIT's top tenants of Dollar General (DG), Walgreens (WBA), and Dollar Tree (DLTR) have all been under siege in 2023 and seen slowdowns across their respective businesses. This has brought the "strength" of the portfolio into question.

DG down 53% the past 12 months

WBA down 40% the past 12 months

DLTR down 25% the past 12 month

Those top 3 tenants account for nearly 11% of annual base rent.

Given the size of the portfolio, management looks to calculate risk and work with only high-quality tenants when leasing out their properties, but today, only ~40% of the portfolio has an investment grade credit rating.

Management likes to state that their portfolio is insulated from changing consumer behavior given their exposure to service-oriented and non-discretionary categories.

Realty Income Investor Presentation

Realty Income Searching For Growth

In 2021 and 2022, Realty Income saw AFFO growth of 9% in each of those years, but in 2023, that number is expected to drop to 2% or potentially lower.

Given that Realty Income is known as a "net-lease" REIT, this means that they pass a lot of the typical landlord costs, such as Insurance costs, Property Taxes, and Maintenance costs back to the tenants, and instead have more of a hands-off approach collecting rent. I like the idea of that, but at the same time, organic revenue growth opportunities are limited to rental rate increases for the most part. Non-organic revenue growth is generated through the acquisition of new properties.

Rental rate increases are usually either fixed or they are tied to inflation. During this period of high inflation, this could be a tailwind in the near term for the company.

Searching for more growth, management went out and decided to acquire fellow competitor Spirit Realty (SRC), and something I have mentioned in the past would be a good target for Realty Income.

Realty Income is set to acquire SRC in an all-stock deal for $9.3 billion giving SRC shareholders 0.762 shares of Realty Income's newly issued shares. To make this acquisition happen, instead of going to the debt market, which has extremely high interest rates at the moment, the REIT decided to issue more shares which dilute current shareholders. In return, shares of O dropped roughly 7% after the announcement, but have bounced back in the days to follow.

The transaction is expected to add 2.5% to AFFO and add synergies of $50 million, which was less than I expected.

Spirit has a portfolio of more than 2,000 properties across 49 states. Here is a look at SRC's top 20 tenants:

SRC Q3 Presentation

The top 20 tenants account for 35.2% of ABR. The acquisition will decrease Realty Income's exposure to investment grade as SRC has just 18.5% exposure to IG tenants. The occupancy rate is strong at 99.6% with a weighted average lease term of 10.2 years.

Realty Income will also be assuming SRC's $4.1 billion worth of debt that has a low rate of just 3.48%. Although assuming more debt is nothing I like to see, at least it is at a low rate. The adjusted debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA is 5.3x.

SRC does not have much of the high inflation tailwind as only 13% of its leases are linked to CPI, which means the large majority has fixed rate lease escalators.

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2024.

Earnings Preview

Realty Income is set to release earnings on November 6th, so a patient approach to see what management has to say might be a good idea.

Here is what analysts are looking for in Q3:

Q3 FFO expected: $0.28 Q3 Revenues expected: $955.78 million

Earnings so far from other notable net lease REITs have come in higher than expectations so far, so I would not expect anything different from Realty Income. Management will also get a chance to discuss its recent acquisition of SRC as well and take questions, so that is one thing I will be listening to.

Is Realty Income A Buy After Its Acquisition?

The acquisition announcement has been made, the stock fell, and has since rebounded. SRC will diversify the company's portfolio, lowering its exposure to its top industries and top tenants, and add 2.5% AFFO growth.

Even without the acquisition, shares of Realty income have been in the investor doghouse with how bad shares have performed. Given that, is the stock a buy or a falling knife?

If you are looking for loads of growth, this is not the stock for you, but if you are looking for a great value play with a strong management team, and a stock offering a great yield, then I believe Realty Income is a great stock for you to consider.

Right now, Realty Income shares are trading at a valuation below the pandemic lows. For investors with a longer-term horizon that have time for this to play out and for rate pressures to release, this could be a great play for you.

Analysts are looking for an AFFO of $4.14 per share in 2024 which has shares of O trading at a forward P/AFFO of 11.6x. To understand just how low this is, let's look at the five and 10-year average for Realty Income which is 19.2x for both periods. That is a huge discrepancy.

Realty Income yields a dividend that has not been seen by many for Realty Income, but they currently yield a dividend of 6.4% and they have paid a growing dividend for 25+ consecutive years making them a rare REIT on the Dividend Aristocrats list. The company pays the dividend monthly and actually increases the dividend every quarter. Even though the yield has ballooned higher, I still believe the dividend is plenty safe based on the AFFO coverage.

Seeking Alpha

There are areas of concern with their top tenants and how beneficial this acquisition will be, but based on valuation, strong management, strong balance sheet, and a great portfolio, I believe this is a great area to add to shares.

I rate shares a buy in my opinion.

Disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.