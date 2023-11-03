Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.56K Followers

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Carolynne Borders - Head-Investor Relations

Peter Arduini - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jay Saccaro - Vice President & Chief Financial

Conference Call Participants

Vijay Kumar - Evercore

Joanne Wuensch - Citi

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho

Patrick Wood - Morgan Stanley

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

Jason Bednar - Piper Sandler

Suraj Kalia - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good day and welcome to GE HealthCare's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Carolynne Borders, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Carolynne Borders

Thanks, operator. Welcome to GE HealthCare's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I'm joined by our President and CEO, Peter Arduini; and our Vice President and CFO, Jay Saccaro.

Our conference call remarks will include both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures can be found in today's press release and in the presentation slides available on our website. During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements about our performance. These statements are based on how we see things today. As described in our SEC filings, actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties.

And with that, I'll hand the call over to Peter.

Peter Arduini

Thanks, Carolynne. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for our third quarter call. To start, I want to say, we're pleased with our growth, margin and cash flow performance in the quarter. Recently, we've launched several new products which I'll talk about in greater detail later and announced multiple strategic artificial intelligence-based

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GEHC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GEHC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.