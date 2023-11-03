thorvaldsen/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., or "SEACOR," is a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to the offshore energy industry.

As of September 30, 2023, the company operated a diverse fleet of 59 support vessels, of which 57 were owned or leased in and two were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third parties:

Company Presentation

SEACOR maintains a global presence with its fleet deployed in all major offshore oil and gas regions. The company is also serving the offshore wind industry.

Company Presentation

SEACOR's closest publicly-traded peer is Tidewater (TDW), a company I have been very positive on for quite some time now, based on the ongoing recovery in offshore drilling markets and persistent tailwinds from recent geopolitical events.

While Tidewater cleaned up its balance sheet in bankruptcy six years ago, SEACOR has managed to avoid Chapter 11 at the expense of ongoing debt issues very similar to offshore drilling industry leader Transocean (RIG).

Strong Third Quarter Results

On Wednesday, the company reported strong third quarter results with revenues, average day rates, direct vessel profit, cash flow from operations and EBITDA all reaching new multi-year highs:

Regulatory Filings

While the Q3 results benefited from higher activity in the U.S., overall fleet utilization decreased from 78% to 73% sequentially due to higher downtime for repairs and scheduled drydockings in the company's international operations.

Our U.S. business segment showed very strong growth, driven by higher levels of activity and improved average day rates, especially in windfarm support. We have a differentiated and high-quality fleet in the U.S that serves both the offshore oil and gas and wind markets, which we believe will yield improved returns for this business segment if customer demand in both markets continues to improve over the next year. Our international segments also generated improved DVP compared to the third quarter of 2022, despite lower utilization driven mostly by downtime for repairs and scheduled drydockings."

Debt Refinancing

In September, the company managed to refinance an aggregate $104.6 million in near- and medium-term debt maturities with a new $122 million senior secured credit facility provided by affiliates of EnTrust Global:

Company Presentation

As a result, the company's debt amortization profile has improved considerably:

Company Presentation

Unfortunately, terms of the new credit facility are nothing to write home about with SEACOR being required to pay interest at a rate of 11.75% p.a., substantially above the average of the refinanced facilities and also well above recent transactions executed by other industry players. Moreover, the company will have to repay debt principal in quarterly installments of $3.05 million.

In contrast, larger competitor Tidewater recently managed to place a $250 million unsecured bond with a 10.375% coupon while SEACOR's recent efforts to attract investors for a senior secured note offering at competitive rates had failed earlier this year as admitted to by management in the Q1 earnings release:

On April 21, 2023, the Company announced it was exploring a potential offering of new USD denominated 5-year senior secured bonds. The Company has determined not to pursue the bond offering at this time as the indicative terms and conditions were not sufficiently attractive for the Company.

However, SEACOR managed to retain considerable financial flexibility as the loan conditions allow for prepayments at rather moderate penalty rates starting in late 2024.

At the end of Q3, total debt principal amounted to 359.2 million with an average interest rate below 10%.

Outlook and Valuation

While overall market conditions remain robust, near-term results will be impacted by the usual seasonal slowdown:

Tendering activity in all our international segments remains strong, and recent fixtures reflect improved terms and pricing. The third quarter is our seasonally busy time of year and we do expect some slow down both domestically and internationally as we enter the winter months for scheduled maintenance and vessel repositioning.

Assuming higher utilization levels and more vessels rolling over from legacy contracts to prevailing market rates, the company should achieve annual EBITDA well in excess of $100 million in 2025.

Author's Estimates

Please note that in contrast to closest peer Tidewater, SEACOR expenses all maintenance and drydocking costs rather than capitalizing them on the balance sheet, which understates margins and profitability relative to peers.

To compensate for the issue, I have assigned a higher EV/EBITDA multiple to the business.

Author's Estimates

With the stock price just 15% below my price target, I wouldn't chase the shares at current levels but rather wait for a pullback, particularly after the company entered into a new $25 million "At Market Issuance Sales Agreement" ("the ATM Agreement) with B. Riley Securities (RILY).

Considering the low average trading volume, the ATM Agreement could provide a near-term overhang.

Consequently, I am downgrading SEACOR Marine Holdings' shares to "Hold" from "Buy."

Bottom Line

Despite repairs and scheduled drydockings resulting in lower fleet utilization, SEACOR Marine Holdings reported decent third quarter results with revenues, average day rates, direct vessel profit, cash flow from operations and EBITDA all reaching new multi-year highs.

While I continue to expect profitability and cash flow generation improving very meaningfully going forward, shares have been approaching my price target as of late.

In combination with seasonal headwinds and particularly the potential overhang from the new ATM Agreement, I am lowering my SEACOR Marine Holdings rating from "Buy" to "Hold."

Key Risk Factor:

Offshore energy services stocks are heavily correlated to oil prices so any sustained down-move in the commodity would almost certainly result in the company's shares taking a hit.