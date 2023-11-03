Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VanEck Israel ETF: Uninvestable In The Current Environment

Nov. 03, 2023 12:00 PM ETVanEck Israel ETF (ISRA)
Empyrean Research
Summary

  • The VanEck Israel ETF faces several risks that make it uninvestable in the current climate.
  • Short-term economic shocks, including a potential economic downturn and operational challenges in the tech sector, are negatively impacting the Israeli economy.
  • Long-run economic uncertainty, such as potential emigration and demographic shifts, poses a risk to the Israeli economy.
  • There is a credible risk of the conflict escalating towards a broader regional or global conflict, which should be enough to avoid investing in ISRA.

Jerusalem old city Western Wall with Israeli flag

stellalevi

Disclaimer: In this article, I argue that the VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) faces several risks that make it uninvestable in the current climate. I have made every possible effort to keep this analysis apolitical. Nothing I have written below should

This article was written by

Empyrean Research
I am an expatriate hedge fund analyst currently based in London, UK. Prior to this, I built a strong foundation in finance while working in private equity. My academic credentials include a bachelor’s degree in finance from well-respected institutions. My primary focus in my professional capacity is on hard assets, where I perform in-depth analysis on commodities, real estate, and infrastructure investments, among others. Despite my hard asset focus at work, I embrace a generalist approach in my personal investing activities. I diversify across various asset classes and geographies to mitigate risk and capitalize on market inefficiencies. My track record includes consistent, above-market returns with a focus on long-term growth and value creation. I am excited to contribute to Seeking Alpha because I am passionate about sharing my investment insights and helping others in their financial journey. My articles will mainly concentrate on underfollowed growth stories and deep value situations. I hold a particular interest in the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sector, where I believe there are multiple untapped opportunities for savvy investors. My motivation for writing is twofold: firstly, to leverage my skills and experiences to uncover hidden gems in the investment world that are often overlooked by mainstream analysts; and secondly, to build a community of informed investors who can benefit from each other’s knowledge and perspectives.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of ISRA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

