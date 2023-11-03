Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 10:38 AM ETAtlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.56K Followers

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kyle Turlington - Vice President, Investor Relations

Bud Brigham - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Chris Scholla - Chief Supply Chain Officer

John Turner - President & Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Allison - Executive Vice President-Sales & Marketing

Brian Leveille - Vice President, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Luke Lemoine - Piper Sandler

Derek Podhaizer - Barclays

Jim Rollyson - Raymond James

Ati Modak - Goldman Sachs

Saurabh Pant - Bank of America

Geoff Jay - Daniel Energy Partners

Michael Scialla - Stephens

Doug Becker - Capital One

Keith Mackey - RBC Capital Markets

Scott Grubber - Citi Group

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Atlas Energy Solutions Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Kyle Turlington, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Kyle Turlington

Hello, and welcome to the Atlas Energy Solutions conference call and webcast for the third quarter of 2023. With us today are Bud Brigham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; John Turner, President and CFO; and Chris Scholla, Chief Supply Chain Officer. Bud, John and Chris will be sharing their comments on the company's operational and financial performance for the third quarter of 2023. After which, we will open the call for Q&A.

Before we begin our preparatory remarks, I would like to remind everyone that this call will include forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. securities laws. Such statements are based on the current information and management's expectations as of this statement and are not

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AESI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AESI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.