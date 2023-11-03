Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 10:48 AM ETLSI Industries Inc. (LYTS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.56K Followers

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Galeese - Chief Financial Officer

Jim Clark - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Spychalla - Craig Hallum Capital Group

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity

Richard Fearon - Accretive Capital Partners

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to LSI Industries' Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jim Galeese, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, Mr. Galeese, you may begin.

Jim Galeese

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining. We issued a press release before the market opened this morning, detailing our fiscal '24 first quarter results. In addition to this release, we also posted a conference call presentation in the Investor Relations section of our corporate Web site.

Information contained in this presentation will be referenced throughout today's conference call, included are certain non-GAAP measures for improved transparency of our operating results. A complete reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is contained in our press release and 10-Q. Please note that management's commentary and responses to today's questions on today's conference call may include forward-looking statements about our business outlook. Such statements involve risks and opportunities and actual results could differ materially. I refer you to our safe harbor statement, which appears in this morning's press release as well as our most recent 10-K and 10-Q. Today's call will begin with remarks summarizing our fiscal first quarter results. At the conclusion of these prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions.

With that, I'll turn the call

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LYTS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LYTS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.