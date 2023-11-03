Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aegon: 2025 Targets Remain On Track

Nov. 03, 2023 12:00 PM ETAegon Ltd. (AEG)
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.67K Followers

Summary

  • Aegon has undergone a transformation, including liquidating its Dutch operations and expanding in the TransAmerican market.
  • The company has set financial targets for 2025, including leverage of EUR 5 billion and an annual dividend of EUR 0.40 per share.
  • Aegon's first-half results show progress towards meeting these targets, with operating profit rising and strong earnings growth expected.

Bulls eye

Daniel Grizelj/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Aegon Overview

We wrote about Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) back in December 2019 (shares were trading at $4.43 per share) when we were moderately bullish on the stock for several reasons. Encouraging technicals, an above-average

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.67K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AEG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AEG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.