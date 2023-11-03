Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Expedia: $5 Billion Share Buyback Amidst Record-Low Valuation

Nov. 03, 2023 12:24 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)ABNB, BKNG
Summary

  • Expedia's Q3 revenue and earnings estimates exceeded expectations while announcing a new $5 billion share buyback.
  • The company achieved record-high lodging gross bookings and revenue, with strong growth in the B2C and B2B sectors.
  • Expedia's continuous margin expansion and low valuation compared to peers create an attractive setup.
Hauptsitz der Expedia Group in Seattle, Washington, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Overview

Shares of online travel and lodging company Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) jumped over 16% in early trading on Friday, after beating both Q3 revenue and earnings estimates. The company also authorized a new $5 billion share buyback on top

My investing strategy is focused on finding the best opportunities from every sector: value or growth - there is value in everything.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXPE, BKNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All predictions and projections are solely median estimates by financial analysts and are due for uncertainty. All graphs, charts, etc. may not be up to date and only represent the latest available data. I do not guarantee the accuracy of any of my mentioned price targets, and thus, they should not be used as investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

