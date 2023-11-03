Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 11:41 AM ETFIGS, Inc. (FIGS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.57K Followers

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jean Fontana - Investor Relations

Trina Spear - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Daniella Turenshine - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brooke Roach - Goldman

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

John Kernan - TD Cowen

Alice Xiao - Bank of America

Adrienne Yih - Barclays

Rick Patel - Raymond James

Matt Koranda - ROTH MKM

William Dossett - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today’s FIGS Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Cole and I will be the moderator for today’s call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Jean Fontana. Please go ahead.

Jean Fontana

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining today’s call to discuss FIGS third quarter 2023 results, which we released this afternoon and can be found in our earnings press release and in the stockholder presentation posted to our Investor Relations website at ir.wearfigs.com.

Presenting on today’s call are Trina Spear, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Daniella Turenshine, our Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, remarks on this call that do not concern past events are forward-looking statements. These may include predictions, expectations or estimates, including about future financial performance, market opportunity, or business plans. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially. These and other risks are discussed in our SEC filings, including in the 10-Q we filed today, which we encourage you to review. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today which we undertake no obligation to update. Finally, we will discuss certain non-GAAP metrics and key performance indicators, which we believe are useful supplemental measures for understanding our business. Definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are

