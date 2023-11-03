Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bloomin' Brands Stock: Cheap Can Get Cheaper

Nov. 03, 2023 12:00 PM ETBloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN)
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Restaurant stocks are likely to experience a slowdown in sales due to weakening consumers, expensive debt, and a softening labor situation.
  • Bloomin' Brands, Inc., the parent company of Outback Steakhouse and other restaurant chains, saw mixed results in Q3, with revenues rising but comparable sales being mixed.
  • Margins improved for Bloomin' Brands thanks to reduced costs of food and controlled operating expenses, but inflation and labor remain headwinds. Guidance was revised lower for the year.
  • There are much better opportunities for trading than Bloomin' Brands, Inc. stock.
Blooming Onion

LauriPatterson/iStock via Getty Images

We follow a number of restaurant stocks, and most recently we have been negative on the space for few months, with the Fed's actions to combat inflation leading to a weakening consumer, more expensive debt, and now as we

