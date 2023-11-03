Apple: Why Spectacular Services Growth May Soon Face Trouble

Justin Sullivan

Apple Posted Mixed Results

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) posted mixed results for its September quarter. Revenue was a very slight beat but earnings came out ahead and this means one thing: Services came to the rescue, again. Although the iPhone fell in line, every other segment missed except Services. Mac revenue slid by a massive 34%; Apple tried to ease investor concerns by blaming the prior year's pull forward of demand due to supply constraints in the June quarter of 2022. However, analysts were already expecting a 25% decline so it's a hard number to justify and the same story applies to the iPad, although less severe. Fortunately, Services revenue beat by nearly a billion dollars and since this division has a gross margin of 70%, it makes sense that Apple beat on earnings despite as-expected revenue. Is this a good thing? Maybe, but there's some risk attached to that.

Here's how Apple's results compared with analyst expectations, according to CNBC:

EPS : $1.46 per share vs. $1.39 per share expected

: $1.46 per share vs. $1.39 per share expected Revenue : $89.5 billion vs. $89.28 billion expected

: $89.5 billion vs. $89.28 billion expected iPhone revenue: $43.81 billion vs. $43.81 billion expected

$43.81 billion vs. $43.81 billion expected Mac revenue : $7.61 billion vs. $8.63 billion expected

: $7.61 billion vs. $8.63 billion expected iPad revenue: $6.44 billion vs. $6.07 billion expected

$6.44 billion vs. $6.07 billion expected Wearables revenue: $9.32 billion vs. $9.43 billion expected

$9.32 billion vs. $9.43 billion expected Services revenue : $22.31 billion vs $21.35 billion expected

: $22.31 billion vs $21.35 billion expected Gross margin: 45.2% vs. 44.5% expected

The Importance of Services

Apple's Services division is on its way to becoming Apple's most important segment. Revenue is now annualized at $85 billion with projected double-digit growth continuing through the December quarter. The segment is now the equivalent of a Fortune 50 company but with 70% gross margins. Last quarter, 40% of Apple's gross profit came from Services despite it making up less than a quarter of overall sales.

With a growing install base that now stands well above 2 billion units, it all bodes well for Apple but that doesn't mean the division won't face challenges. Last quarter, Alphabet's overall beat was punished by Cloud growth which came in slower than expected. If Services revenue falls short in an environment where all other products do as well, investors will be very concerned. One question I would have liked to hear during the conference call was how Apple was factoring in its recent price hikes into its double-digit guidance increase for the December quarter.

These Price Hikes Might Actually Hurt Apple

Last month Apple introduced aggressive price increases to its subscriptions, including News, Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Bundles, and family plans. Upon looking into people's responses on forums and article comments, in a sea of disappointment I found a consensus that many will simply restructure their subscriptions to avoid spending more even if it means giving up subscriptions and this could negatively affect Apple. One common example was dropping the once value-rich Apple One plan and sacrificing some services like TV+ and News+ to keep costs the same or better yet, choosing to spend their money on other music and streaming services. It is after all one of the most competitive industries.

Last year Apple One cost $14.99, a value-rich service for individuals that includes 2TB of iCloud storage plus all of its other subscription offerings (Music, TV+, Apple Arcade, Fitness+, News+). Today, that Service now costs $19.99. At $14.99, it was a no-brainer as 2TB of iCloud storage was $10. However, Apple will likely find its customers balking to the big price hikes on its subscription plans which are at best, mediocre.

I believe subscribers with even a mild interest in most of these Services will be hard-pressed to justify paying $20 per month and it's easy to see why. If as much as 2TB of storage is absolutely necessary for users, it costs $10.99 and when purchased alone it can be shared with up to six others at no additional cost. Once upgraded to the Apple One plan that 2TB can no longer be shared. Besides, 200GB of iCloud storage costs just $3 per month and is adequate for most users. This gives Apple's customers freedom, which goes against the power of the ecosystem.

When it comes to Music, other Services offer comparable or superior value. For example, YouTube Premium costs just $2 more than Apple Music but includes the same great music library plus ad-free YouTube videos. Those who are already among the 80 million plus YouTube Premium subscribers will have a hard time justifying an Apple Music subscription and can easily drop the Apple One service. Additionally, Spotify (SPOT) has an equally priced family plan that can be shared between both Android and iOS users.

It appears that Apple may be testing the power of its ecosystem and hoping that the value of these services might be justified. Whether or not subscribers stick will now depend more on how much they value Apple's subscriptions. Although this is only one segment of Services (which also includes Apple Pay, Apple Care, In-App purchases and more), I believe there's a strong bet on gains in this department and Apple continues to invest in these products. After all, the more paid subscribers it can get the higher its gross margins become.

The Apple Premium Extends to Shareholders

Just as Apple's products hold a premium price tag, so do its shares. At a P/E of 29, it's an effective earnings yield of less than 3.5%, worse than a decent savings account. Sure, bond yields plunged this week as the Federal Reserve's rate hold decision left investors thinking that they're done hiking or perhaps that rate cuts might be on the table for 2024. However way you look at it, Apple is expensive when you compare it to its tech giant peers, such as Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Meta (META) which are all posting double-digit growth.

Conclusion

Apple's results highlight the growing importance of its Services division, which not only continues to showcase solid revenue but also a growing chunk of the company's overall profit. However, the recent aggressive price increases in its subscription plans might pose a potential challenge for the tech giant, potentially leading to customers restructuring their subscriptions or opting for more cost-effective alternatives. I'm surprised that no analysts asked for any color on how Apple is strategizing such large price increases, so we'll have to wait and see how this impacts the company's top and bottom line, over the near and long term. Finally, with Apple's shares trading at a premium price compared to its tech counterparts, investors might find the current valuation less appealing.