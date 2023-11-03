Irina Kashaeva/iStock via Getty Images

If you pick up a starving dog and make him prosperous he will not bite you. This is the principal difference between a dog and man.”― Mark Twain.

Today, we put online pet retail play Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the spotlight. The stock has had a miserable 2023 to date but has started to move up recently after a couple of analyst firm upgrades. A sign better times are on the horizon? An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Chewy, Inc. is headquartered just southwest of me in Plantation, FL. The company provides over 100,000 different products to all sorts of pets including dogs, birds and felines through its website, as well as mobile applications. The stock trades just above $20.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just north of $9.3 billion.

Second Quarter Results:

The company posted second quarter numbers on August 30th. Chewy delivered non-GAAP earnings of 15 cents a share as sales rose 14.4% on a year-over-year basis to $2.78 billion. Both top and bottom line results nicely beat expectations. On a GAAP basis, the company made four cents a share, a penny worse the prior period a year ago.

Other tidbits from second quarter results include a paltry $3.8 million increase from 2Q2022 in Adjusted EBITDA to $86.9 million. The company also saw a 20bps increase in its gross margin to 28.3% from the same period a year ago. The company's recurring revenue stream or Autoship (customers signing up for automatic calendar shipments) continues to outpace overall sales growth. It came in at $2.1 billion, up 18.1% from 2Q2022 and now just over three quarters of overall revenues.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community has been mixed on Chewy, Inc. following second quarter results. Seven analyst firms included Barclays and Citigroup have either maintained or downgraded to Hold/Neutral ratings. Price targets proffered range from $16 to $35 a share. Nine analyst firms including Wells Fargo and Needham have reissued or upgrade to Buy/Outperform rating, with price targets ranging from $28 to $48 a share. The stock did get two key upgrades late in October it should be noted.

On October 25th, UBS lowered its price target from $25 to $20 a share. However, the investment bank also upgraded the rating on the pet retailer from Sell to Neutral noting:

There are still legitimate questions about CHWY's [long-term] earnings power, it sees limited potential downside for at least the short run given the stock is trading at 0.6x EV/sales, well below its 2.3x historical avg"

A week later, Morgan Stanley moved CHWY from Equal Weight to Over Weight, saying they believe the recent sell-off is overdone.

Approximately 18% of the outstanding float in the shares are currently held short. Numerous insiders have been frequent and consistent sellers of the equity in 2023, selling just north of $20 million worth of shares so far this year at averages prices far above current trading levels.

According to the company's second quarter 10-Q, Chewy ended the first half of 2023 with just over $900 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. The company listed no long-term debt, but did file a shelf offering in mid-September. Chewy produced second quarter free cash flow was $101.1 million. This consisted of $158.8 million in net cash provided by operating activities and $57.6 million in capital expenditures.

Verdict:

Chewy, Inc. made 12 cents a share in profit in FY2022 on $10.1 billion in sales. The current analyst firm consensus has earnings falling to just four cents a share in FY2023, even on slightly better than 11% revenue growth. They see profits rebounding to 15 cents a share in FY2024 as sales were in the high single digits.

I like Chewy as a company and as a brand. Going to most of the condo complexes here in Delray Beach, it always seems to be the most visible cardboard box delivery outside of Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT). Overall spending on pets has been on a steady upward path for many years and will likely continue to be so.

The problem with Chewy, Inc. stock is simply one of valuation. More than 100 times FY2024 profit estimates. The stock is more reasonably priced at just over .8 times forward sales. Using its second quarter run rate, Chewy's free cash flow yield is approximately five percent. Combined with no dividend payout, a large short position in the stock, and no insiders buying the dip in the shares yet, all this makes CHWY a pass even after its large decline in 2023 to date.