Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chewy: In The Doghouse

Nov. 03, 2023 1:20 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)1 Comment
The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today, we take a deeper look at Chewy, Inc., an online pet retail company that provides products for various pets through its website and mobile applications.
  • The stock has fallen nearly by half in 2023 despite solid revenue growth, good free cash flow, and a rock-solid balance sheet.
  • Is it time to buy the dip in this name or to continue to leave this "dog" alone?  An analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Insiders Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A dog waiting for a walk. Golden Retriever sitting on a pink background with a leash in his teeth

Irina Kashaeva/iStock via Getty Images

If you pick up a starving dog and make him prosperous he will not bite you. This is the principal difference between a dog and man.”― Mark Twain.

Today, we put online pet retail play

Author's note: This is your chance to try us out – without any strings attached. Activate your two-week free trial period now and see if The Insiders Forum is right for you.

This article was written by

The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
8.16K Followers

We are a team of analysts led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist at Simplified Asset Management.

We run the investing group Learn More

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

georgefelix75 profile picture
georgefelix75
Today, 1:57 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.59K)
PETS selling at .54 x sales vs .8 for CHWY. Might PETS be a good fit?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CHWY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHWY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CHWY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.