Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 12:22 PM ETProto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.57K Followers

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Frankman - Vice President and Corporate Controller

Rob Bodor - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dan Schumacher - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Ricchiuti - Needham and Company

Greg Palm - Craig Hallum Capital Group

Brian Drab - William Blair

Ben Rose - Battle Road Research

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Proto Labs Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Jason Frankman, Vice President and Corporate Controller. Thank you, you may begin.

Jason Frankman

Thank you, Jerry [ph] and welcome everyone, to Proto Labs’ third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I’m joined today by Rob Bodor, Proto Lab’s President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Schumacher, Chief Financial Officer.

This morning, Proto Labs issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The release is available on the company’s website. In addition, a prepared slide presentation is available online at the web address provided in our press release.

Our discussion today will include statements relating to future performance and expectations that are or may be considered forward-looking statements and subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Please refer to our earnings press release and recent SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K for information on certain risks that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements made today.

The results and guidance we will discuss include non-GAAP financial measures consistent with our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PRLB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRLB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.