Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stocks Under $5 To Buy Now

Nov. 03, 2023 1:12 PM ETCLOV, SURG, LTMAY2 Comments
Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
SA Quant Strategist

Summary

  • Stocks under $5 can be high-risk and more volatile than stocks with higher prices and larger market capitalizations.
  • Greater risk offers greater reward potential, and my three Quant-based picks under $5 are rated Strong Buys.
  • When you “look under the hood” of my picks, despite experiencing price swings that involve geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds, my picks are fundamentally sound.
  • Trading near 52-week lows, each offers a buy-the-dip opportunity.
  • The micro-cap stocks featured here, based on our Quant Rating system, offer solid fundamentals and may help diversify your portfolio.

Small Cap Crypto And Stock Investments Paying Off Concept High Quality

Darren415

A penny for my thoughts. I would normally steer clear of writing about penny stocks - the cheapest and some of the most volatile assets in the stock market. Typically, trading over-the-counter (OTC) with limited financial disclosures - thus, minimal quant grades and not as heavily regulated, penny stocks can

This article was written by

Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
33.25K Followers
Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha. Data analysis and interpretation have taken center stage in my career. For my purpose, the interpretation of data is the process of making sense of statistics that have been collected, analyzed, and scored. This skill-set has served as a solid foundation for me to identify trends and make transparent predictions in the course of money management. It has also allowed me to develop user-friendly web-based tools that furnish individuals with the indicators and signals to instantly interpret the strength or weakness of a company's value. Importantly, this expertise has helped me build Wall Street trading desks, launch international hedge funds, and construct a SaaS FinTech investment research company. Prior to my role at Seeking Alpha as the Head of Quantitative Strategies, I founded a Hedge fund and Asset Management company (Cress Capital Management), I was the Head of International Business Development at Northern Trust, and the majority of my career was at Morgan Stanley running a proprietary trading desk.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given that any particular security, portfolio, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The author is not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security or other matter. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. The author is an employee of Seeking Alpha. Any views or opinions expressed herein may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

s
saddazi
Today, 1:42 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5)
I used to get a list of 10 under $10 stocks in December from another service. I would buy them all and sell by first week of February. I regret selling a few like CMG and a couple of others but I always achieved my goal of quick profits in January. Hope, these work out along with your other 10 stocks under $10.
daltonb profile picture
daltonb
Today, 1:22 PM
Premium
Comments (598)
Thank you ….I Like a punt every now and then …..
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLOV--
Clover Health Investments, Corp.
SURG--
SurgePays, Inc.
LTMAY--
LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.