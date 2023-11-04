Rare Stock Picks In October 2023 - From 31 Discerning Analysts
- Welcome to another installment of our monthly Rare Stock Picks series. We highlight October investment picks you may have missed.
- As you know, some Seeking Alpha analysts are more discerning by nature. Others are finding compelling ideas hard to come by in today's market environment.
- Featured in this series are investment ideas published in the last month from analysts who have made ONLY 1 Buy/Strong Buy stock recommendation in the past three months.
October brought some surprises and more losses to broad markets. During October some analysts presented their first Buy or Strong Buy recommendations in quite some time. Could these be of interest for your portfolio? Below is a list of October Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.
For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.
Consumer
- Yelp Inc. (YELP) - The business information and review site has bucked the market trend. Christopher Canno returns for his first time since the Spring to advise investors that it's a wonderful time to buy this name, with a variety of potential catalysts - Yelp: Bullish Growth Catalysts Moving Into Q4
Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) - Special situations investor Roojoo Capital returns for the first time in 2 years, and recommends the recreational product company. - Brunswick: Steady Earnings Despite Lower Boat Sales
- Starbucks (SBUX) - CFA Charterholder Taron Kwak highlights another resilient company that seems to continue to deliver for investors no matter the situation. He things the coffee retailer is at an attractive price here. - Starbucks: The King Of Reinvestment Opportunities
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Fernando Batista Costa sums things up in their bullish take on Ulta: “High ROIC, organic growth and no debt make ULTA a low-risk investment at its current stock price.” – Ulta Beauty Stock: The Resilience Of Non-Essentials
- Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) – James Coleman, a former CPA, shared their only bullish pick so far this year as part of the Best Value Idea competition. Read to see why Molson Coors Beverage Stock Is A Deep Value Buy in their view.
- Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) – Mitko Atanasov reckons that an expanding partnership with McDonalds could be a game changer and believes despite the risks Krispy Kreme Still A Buy After The Dip.
Energy
Chevron Corp (CVX) - Veteran Investor Vlae Kershner, who often writes about energy names, cited Chevron as likely a safe and smooth place for shareholders. Chevron shares were subsequently pummeled following a deal to acquire Hess Corp, along with reporting an earnings miss and business issues. BofA and Bernstein have thereafter upgraded the stock. - Chevron Offers Smoother Ride In Any Oil Market
- Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) - This little known power generator is Qingshan Capital Management's first recommendation since July, despite shares near an all-time high. - Hallador Energy: Impressive Quarterly Net Sales, M&A Integration, And Cheap
Financial / Insurance
Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) - Microcap investor Yiping Wang brings investors focus to this widely unknown aircraft lessor, in a thesis that was also selected as a PRO Top Idea. - Willis Lease Finance Corporation: Significantly Undervalued Assets And Strong Industry Tailwinds
- Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) - This small bank holding corp has been selected by Mokapu Capital as a resilient choice on a small share price dip. - Bank7: Great Small Bank Sliding Through Crisis
- Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) – Retirement and insurance focused Corebridge “is expected to benefit from the increasing share of over-60s in the US population" according to Omega Research in their first bullish article this year. – Corebridge Financial: A Shining Star Positioned For Outperformance
Health & Medical
Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) - CFA and investment consultant Gregory Schnitzler sees a long-term opportunity for patient investors in this portable MRI company. These shares are also at a discount to when recommended. - Swoop-ing In On The Low-Field MRI Opportunity
- Illumina (ILMN) – Edward Schneider, CFA revealed their only bullish pick this year with this Editors’ Pick Illumina Stock: Mispriced Jewel At Maximum Pessimism. Read why Mr. Schneider sees the “global leader in gene sequencing” as trading at a “tremendous discount to its inherent value.”
Technology
Intel Corp (INTC) - Enterprise Tech expert Virginia Backaitis sees remaining risk in the blue chip semiconductor stock, but a spinoff and other catalysts make it worth a look. - Intel: Risky Investment, But AI, Spinoff of PSG, Next Windows OS Offer Potential Upside
- Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) - Selective investor Atticvs Research returned in October 2023 singing praise for this lesser known semiconductor firm - Wolfspeed: Poised For Supercharged Growth
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) – A rare value pick in today's computing industry may sound extraordinary but hear out Economist Konstantin Arestov in their take on Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Rare Value AI Play Ripe For Multiple Expansion.
Biotech
- DaVita Inc (NYSE:DVA) - Analyst Joseph Kowaleski, who recommends a stock about once per quarter, and is in-the-money on his other 3 buy recommendations in 2023, sees a contrarian opportunity after the company's kidney failure study. - DaVita: Simple And Compelling After Sell-Off
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) – Trained CPA Dan Stringer covers Vir Biotechnology: A Beaten Up Biotech With A Large Margin Of Safety as a submission to our recent Best Value Idea competition. Read to find out why they argue “the company's valuation is extremely depressed.”
Industrial
- Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) - Long-term Seeking Alpha analyst Stock Scanner has been awfully bearish this year, having identified many stocks worth selling. They find this unsexy wire manufacturer exposed to growth opportunities. - Like Infrastructure, Green Energy, or AI? You'll Love Encore Wire
- NL Industries (NYSE:NL) – With only their third bullish pick this year, Value Digger argues a Strong Buy case for this “undiscovered high-yield dividend company with strong fundamentals and zero debt.” – NL Industries: Undiscovered Dividend Stock For Income And Capital Gains
- Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) – Leading lithium producer SQM is a buy according to Rogerio Adelino, CFA. Using conservative assumptions they model out the possible upside in their rare pick: SQM: Buying Opportunity Even With Margin Pressure.
- RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) – Econometric analysis is employed with Andrew Guaragno of Column Research in their bullish take on RTX. Feast your eyes out on some statistics with RTX: Synthesizing Q3 Earnings And A Data-Driven Econometric Analysis Of War.
Materials
- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) – A company with bedsprings and aerospace products was the focus of Waterside Insight’s rare pick. Read on to learn why they think “the valuation started to look attractive.” – Leggett & Platt: Down But Not Out From A Historical Perspective
- Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) – FinCap Investments homed in on a construction and building materials company as their first buy offered in 2023. In it they argue that Eagle Materials is “a great company…that makes money from quarter to quarter and year to year.” – Eagle Materials: Building Success In The Construction Industry
Fintech
- PayPal Holdings (PYPL) – This company was on our rare picks radar this time around with three different analysts covering it. The company also reported earnings on November 1st.
Piotr Kasprzyk’s article focused on Debunking Popular Views On Investing In PayPal from both the bullish and bearish sides and sees them as “a clear industry leader” that’s undervalued.
Experienced trader Reality Check Research penned a bullish earnings preview suggesting it was an “ultimate buy the dip moment at $50/share”. – PayPal's Q3 Earnings Preview: High Consumer Spending Fuels Optimism
And Somint Research received an Editors’ Pick for their PayPal: A Cash Flow Machine That Keeps Growing. They argue that “the best is yet to come, as stock performance is not following business performance.”
Gaming
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Kelly James Frank follows a five-step analysis of “macro, sector, valuation, technical, and brand discovery” to evaluate and ultimate recommend MGM as a “risk-on buy.” – MGM Resorts Stock: A High-Risk High-Reward Opportunity
ETFs
Amplify Blackswan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) - CFA Charterholder William Trainor proposes a mix of bull and bear meat in this unique Treasury ETF that also holds equity index call options. - SWAN's Deep Dive Likely Over
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Leverage ETF (NYSEARCA:YANG) - Various fears have been driving investors to reduce their China exposure, and The Profit Detective goes one step, or perhaps 3 steps further, proposing the leveraged China Bear ETF. - Buy YANG To Profit From China's Bursting Bubble **NOTE** Investors should be aware of the risks inherent in leveraged ETFs, especially over longer timeframes
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) - Former hedge fund analyst Non-Correlating Stock Ideas, who often presents unconventional insights and observations, thinks small-cap is undervalued at this juncture, and recommends a diversified approach. - SPSM: Valuation Spread Between Small-Cap And Large-Cap Too Big To Ignore
Inclusion Criteria: The above ideas were objectively compiled based on the set criteria. Exclusions include new Seeking Alpha writers, and stocks that were repeat recommendations by the contributor.
Thanks for reading.
This account (SA Editor Jeffrey Fischer) will publish future iterations of this report in the upcoming months. If you missed our Rare Stock Picks from September, you can find it here.
