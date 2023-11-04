Rare Stock Picks In October 2023 - From 31 Discerning Analysts

October brought some surprises and more losses to broad markets. During October some analysts presented their first Buy or Strong Buy recommendations in quite some time. Could these be of interest for your portfolio? Below is a list of October Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.

Consumer

Yelp Inc. (YELP) - The business information and review site has bucked the market trend. Christopher Canno returns for his first time since the Spring to advise investors that it's a wonderful time to buy this name, with a variety of potential catalysts - Yelp: Bullish Growth Catalysts Moving Into Q4

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) – James Coleman, a former CPA, shared their only bullish pick so far this year as part of the Best Value Idea competition. Read to see why Molson Coors Beverage Stock Is A Deep Value Buy in their view.

Energy

Financial / Insurance

Health & Medical

Technology

Biotech

DaVita Inc ( NYSE: DVA - Analyst Joseph Kowaleski, who recommends a stock about once per quarter, and is in-the-money on his other 3 buy recommendations in 2023, sees a contrarian opportunity after the company's kidney failure study. - DaVita: Simple And Compelling After Sell-Off

Industrial

Materials

Eagle Materials ( NYSE: EXP – FinCap Investments homed in on a construction and building materials company as their first buy offered in 2023. In it they argue that Eagle Materials is “a great company…that makes money from quarter to quarter and year to year.” – Eagle Materials: Building Success In The Construction Industry

Fintech

Gaming

ETFs

Inclusion Criteria: The above ideas were objectively compiled based on the set criteria. Exclusions include new Seeking Alpha writers, and stocks that were repeat recommendations by the contributor.

Thanks for reading.

This account (SA Editor Jeffrey Fischer) will publish future iterations of this report in the upcoming months. If you missed our Rare Stock Picks from September, you can find it here.