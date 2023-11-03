Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vonovia SE (VNNVF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 1:20 PM ETVonovia SE (VNNVF), VONOY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

Vonovia SE (OTCPK:VNNVF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rene Hoffmann – Head-Investor Relations

Rolf Buch – Chief Executive Officer

Philip Grosse – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Charles Veasey – UBS

Bart Gysens – Morgan Stanley

Marios Pastou – Societe General

Rob Jones – BNP Paribas

Marc Mozzi – Bank of America

Paul May – Barclays

Andres Toome – Green Street

Thomas Rothaeusler – Deutsche Bank

Manuel Martin – ODDO BHF

Kumar Neeraj – Barclays

Simon Stippig – Warburg Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Vonovia SE Interim Results for the Nine Months 2023 Analyst and Investor Call. Throughout today's recorded presentation all participants in listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rene. Please go ahead.

Rene Hoffmann

Thank you, Sandra, and welcome, everybody, to our earnings call for the first nine months of 2023. Your hosts today are once again, CEO, Rolf Buch; and CFO, Philip Grosse. I assume you have all had a chance to download today's presentation. In case you have not, you will find it, as always, on our website under latest publication. Rolf and Philip will now present the results and also give you a general business update. And of course, we're looking forward to your questions afterwards.

With that, let me hand you over to Rolf.

Rolf Buch

Thank you, Rene, and welcome also from my side to our earnings call. I want to start with the highlights on Page 4. First, let's talk about disposals. Year-to-date, we have now sold a total of €3.7 billion, of which €1.7 billion were signed since we last reported in early August. About half of the total has already closed this reminder

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About VNNVF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on VNNVF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.