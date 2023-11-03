Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 1:30 PM ETIRadimed Corporation (IRMD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Roger Susi - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jack Glenn - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Henry - ROTH MKM Partners

Nelson Cox - Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC

Frank DiLorenzo - Singular Research

Operator

Welcome to the IRadimed Corporation Third Quarter of 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, November 3, 2023, and contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only today.

Earlier, IRadimed released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. A copy of this press release announcing the company's earnings is available under the heading news on their website at iradimed.com. A press release, a copy was also furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and can be found at sec.gov.

This call is being broadcast live over the Internet on the company's website at iradimed.com, and a replay of the call will be available on the website for the next 90 days. Some of the information in today's session will constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements focus on future performance, results, plans and events and may include the company's expected future results. IRadimed reminds you that future results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to several risk factors.

For a description of the relevant risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's business, please see the Risk Factors section of the company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained free from the SEC's website at sec.gov.

I would like to turn the call over to Roger Susi, President and Chief Executive Officer of IRadimed Corporation. Mr. Susi, please go

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About IRMD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IRMD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.