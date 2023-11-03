Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BADFF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCPK:BADFF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Olarte - Director of IR

Rob Blackadar - President and CEO

Rob Dawson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Yuri Lynk - Canaccord

Michael Doumet - Scotiabank

Krista Friesen - CIBC

Ian Gillies - Stifel

Trevor Reynolds - Acumen

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. 2023 Third Quarter Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would like now to turn the conference over to Lisa Olarte, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lisa Olarte

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter 2023 earnings call. My name is Lisa Olarte, Badger's Director of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call this morning is Badger's President and CEO, Rob Blackadar; and our CFO, Rob Dawson. Badger's 2023 third quarter earnings release, MD&A and financial statements, were released after market closed yesterday and are available on the Investors section of Badger's website and on SEDAR.

We are required to note that, some of the statements made today may contain forward-looking information. In fact, all statements made today, which are not statements of historical fact are considered to be forward-looking statements. We make these forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions that we consider to be reasonable.

However, forward-looking statements are always subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on them, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. For more information about material assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may be relevant, to such forward-looking statements, please refer to Badger's 2022 MD&A along with the 2022 AIF.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BADFF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BADFF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.