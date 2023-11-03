Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LTRPA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

Liberty Broadband Corporation (OTC:LTRPA) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Shane Kleinstein - Vice President, Investor Relations

Greg Maffei - CEO, President & Director

Brian Wendling - Chief Accounting Officer & Principal Financial Officer

Ronald Duncan - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

Kutgun Maral - Evercore ISI

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Michael Rollins - Citi

Operator

Welcome to the Liberty Broadband 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call. During the presentation all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterword we will conduct the question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference will be recorded, November 3.

I would now like to turn the call over to Shane Kleinstein, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Shane Kleinstein

Thank you. Before we begin, we'd like to remind everyone that this call includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in the most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed by Liberty Broadband and Liberty TripAdvisor with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call, and Liberty Broadband and Liberty TripAdvisor expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Liberty Broadband or Liberty TripAdvisor's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

On today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures for Liberty Broadband, including adjusted OIBDA. Information regarding the comparable GAAP metrics, along with required definitions and reconciliations, including preliminary note in Schedules 1 and 2, can be found in the earnings press release issued today as well as earnings

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LTRPA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LTRPA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.