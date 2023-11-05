Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microsoft Is Too Expensive Here - Wait For A Pullback

Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • Microsoft Corporation's Intelligent Cloud has recorded expanding top/ bottom lines and backlog, attributed to the robust demand for OpenAI-enabled SaaS offerings across legacy and startup companies.
  • With the upcoming quarter likely to bring forth expanded cloud migration, we can understand why Mr. Market has increasingly awarded the stock with its premium valuations.
  • The legal overhang over ATVI has also been cleared, with the deal completed by October 2023, potentially producing increased synergy for MSFT's existing game offerings.
  • As a result of these promising developments, we believe that Microsoft may be trading slightly above its fair value of $323.21, offering interested investors a reduced margin of safety.
  • Investors may want to wait for a moderate retracement, preferably to its previous support level of $305s for an improved upside potential. Do not chase this rally.

We previously covered Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in July 2023, discussing its excellent Fiscal Q4 2023 performance as its raised prices and cost optimizations boosted its top and bottom lines then. Combined with the generative AI

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, AMD, INTC, AMZN, CRWD, GOOG, PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

j
jade mid
Today, 11:35 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.22K)
Who cares. Stocks go up and down, are we supposed to guess when?
Dividend Ambassador profile picture
Dividend Ambassador
Today, 11:14 AM
Premium
Comments (9.09K)
People forget. We have seen this play before. MSFT traded at even loftier PE’s in the late 1990’s. Investors kept piling in. Then the bubble burst. Patient investors could buy this gem of a company for an extended period of undervaluation. The very best time was 2010-2013 when you could routinely get MSFT shares for $25 and PE 10ish. I’m still holding some shares from that period. I need to sell them at some point. I’d like the PE to balloon even more but that is probably foolish.

Once I cash in on my final $25 MSFT shares, I will wait patiently for MSFT to go on its next BIG SALE, Growth will slow, the speculators will run for the hills, people will get depressed about MSFT. Mr. Market will heavily discount the shares. Follow the plot.
B
Blowback2
Today, 10:46 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.69K)
Thanks for the article. Good. Wish they hadn’t wasted almost 70 billion on a game company.
Dividend Ambassador profile picture
Dividend Ambassador
Today, 11:16 AM
Premium
Comments (9.09K)
@Blowback2 It kind of reminds me of Nokia.
J-Flo profile picture
J-Flo
Today, 10:42 AM
Premium
Comments (1.36K)
MSFT is my largest holding, I just can’t seem to sell any shares that I bought 14 years ago.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:35 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.9K)
I agree 100% with your analysis and conclusion, but I am afraid to sell any of my remaining MSFT after I recently trimmed my position by more than 22% at a price of $335, and missed the upside on the shares I sold. There is no question that Price and Valuation are the Yin and Yang of wise investing, and that the price of MSFT is at the high end of any rational valuation model based upon traditional financial metrics. But.....hey....it's MSFT....so it will always trade at a premium. Whether or not that premium is warranted is always a tough call. Always has been. Always will be.

Meanwhile, MSFT is the 8th largest holding in our family's main portfolio of 28 stocks.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 11:19 AM
Premium
Comments (4.4K)
@ndardick
Still a good job on your part. You are an active portfolio manger which is good but you can’t always get the timing right. My CB is $317 and $326 (in different accounts) and will continue to hold and buy more on pullbacks. I’m willing to pay more for quality. I did take profits after the rally from January to July and I completely told my position. I think that was not wise after I saw how the price was reacting after I sold. But I’m back in for good.

GL.
E
Ed3110
Today, 10:24 AM
Premium
Comments (2)
No mention of Nardella’s leadership going forward . That’s where I put trust. $400 is coming.
P
PortguyofVA
Today, 10:21 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (479)
Thank you for the article. Agree, better prices coming, but I think $305 is too early. I'm looking to start laddering in at 280-290 range, which corresponds closely to a PE reversion to pre-pandemic levels.
M
MATTINTERWEB
Today, 10:11 AM
Premium
Comments (215)
This is an easy trade IMHO. it's just broken key resistance. If you buy here and it breaks down you have a very tight invalidation below the old resistance now support, and if it breaks down further you can buy lower like the author outlines.
