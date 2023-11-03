Brightcove Cuts Operating Losses, But Revenue Growth Remains A Question
Summary
- Brightcove Inc. Q3 2023 financial results show a 5.4% decrease in total revenue year-over-year.
- The company provides video publishing software and services globally but is struggling to achieve revenue growth.
- The global market for enterprise video applications is expected to reach $31.4 billion by 2027.
- Until management can reignite revenue growth while reducing operating losses, my outlook on Brightcove Inc. remains a Sell.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Brightcove
Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) reported its Q3 2023 financial results on November 1, 2023, with total revenue falling 5.4% year-over-year.
The firm provides various video publishing software and related services for video production and distribution by organizations worldwide.
I previously wrote about BCOV with a Sell outlook.
The firm is cutting costs and reducing operating losses, but revenue growth remains elusive.
Until management can reignite revenue growth while reducing operating losses, a tough task, my outlook remains to Sell BCOV.
Brightcove Overview And Market
Massachusetts-based Brightcove provides organizations with a video production and distribution platform via a suite of subscription software products.
The firm is led by CEO Marc DeBevoise, who was previously Chief Digital Officer at ViacomCBS and CEO of CBS Interactive.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Marketing studio
Communications studio
Media studio
Audience insights
Zencoder
Global services
Marketplace.
BCOV acquires new customers through its direct sales, marketing and business development efforts and partner referrals and channels.
According to a recent market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global market for enterprise video applications was estimated at $19.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $31.4 billion by 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2027.
Organizations are adopting video due to its low cost, user-friendliness and ability to build a personal connection between users. However, the same technological advances that have made video so accessible are also rendering it more vulnerable to abuse.
The primary reasons for this forecasted growth are increased demand for video streaming and communicating across distributed workforces.
North America was estimated to have the largest market share in 2020 and is forecast to remain the largest market size of the major global regions.
Major competitive or other industry participants across all of the platform's functionalities include:
Microsoft (MSFT)
Amazon (AMZN)
Twilio (TWLO)
Cisco (CSCO)
Zoom Communications (ZM)
Adobe (ADBE)
Intrado
Synamedia
MediaKind
Comcast Technology Solutions
Kaltura
Brightcove’s Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter was flat sequentially and down year-over-year as the company faced headwinds from reduced overages and a challenging macro environment. Operating loss by quarter has made some progress toward breakeven in recent quarters due to management’s continued focus on cutting costs:
Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has trended lower in recent quarters due to higher depreciation & amortization from 2022 project launches; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (amber line) have been volatile more recently as the company has undertaken a 10% headcount reduction:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have made some progress toward breakeven but have a significant distance still to go:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, BCOV’s stock price has fallen 57.43% vs. that of Kaltura, Inc.’s (KLTR) drop of only 6.81%. The divergence began with Brightcove’s Q4 2022 earnings announcement in late February:
For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $16.4 million in cash and equivalents and no debt.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $1.1 million, during which capital expenditures were $4.9 million. The company paid $14.0 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, the highest trailing twelve-month figure in the past eleven quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For Brightcove
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure (Trailing Twelve Months)
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
0.6
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
NM
|
Price / Sales
|
0.6
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-6.6%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-12.9%
|
EBITDA %
|
-7.2%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$112,880,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$119,010,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$5,980,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$0.61
|
Forward EPS Estimate
|
-$0.07
|
Free Cash Flow Per Share
|
-$0.31
|
SA Quant Score
|
Sell - 1.50
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Kaltura:
|
Metric (Trailing Twelve Months)
|
Kaltura
|
Brightcove
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
1.3
|
0.6
|
-55.6%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
NM
|
NM
|
--%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
1.7%
|
-6.6%
|
--%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-33.6%
|
-12.9%
|
--%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$16,270,000
|
$5,980,000
|
--%
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
BCOV’s most recent unadjusted Rule of 40 calculation was negative (8.7%) as of Q3 2023’s results, so the firm’s results have worsened slightly compared to Q1 2023, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted)
|
Q1 2023
|
Q3 2023
|
Revenue Growth %
|
-1.4%
|
-6.6%
|
Operating Margin
|
-4.2%
|
-4.3%
|
Total
|
-5.6%
|
-10.9%
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Sentiment Analysis
The chart below shows the frequency of various keywords during management’s most recent conference call with analysts:
Analysts asked leadership about the decline in add-on revenue, large-deal pipeline activity and gross margin decline.
Management said that it doesn’t have visibility into when the add-on revenue decline laps previous results but expects new business growth (ex-overages) to continue in the quarters ahead.
The firm is continuing to have a meaningful large-deal pipeline, but those are characterized by longer sales cycles, which will likely push into 2024.
The gross margin decline was driven by incremental depreciation and amortization from new products launched in 2022.
Commentary On Brightcove
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q3 2023’s results, management’s prepared remarks highlighted the growth of its revenue backlog, which increased by 21% year-over-year.
The company generated 40% of its revenue from international sources, with Japan and Asia Pacific accounting for 24% and Europe for 16%.
Management is also focused on "identifying ways to improve" the company's cost structure while investing in growth areas.
The firm is seeing additional declines in overages compared to 2022; it is responding by seeking to sign customers to multi-year contracts, which serve to deliver greater predictability to the company and to its customers.
Total revenue for Q3 2023 fell by 5.4% year-over-year, and gross profit margin also slid by 0.7%.
The firm’s net revenue retention rate was 93%, the same year-over-year, and "continues to reflect the impact from the lower add-on sales performance in the year."
Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue fell by 0.3% YoY, while operating losses worsened to ($2.2 million) for the quarter.
The company's financial position is reasonably good, with some liquidity, no debt and a small amount of positive free cash flow.
BCOV’s Rule of 40 performance has been poor and worsening due to a combination of negative revenue growth and increasing operating losses.
Looking ahead, forward consensus revenue expectations are for a topline revenue decline of 4.6% for the full year 2023 period.
If achieved, this would represent a higher revenue decline versus 2022’s decline rate of 0.1% versus 2021.
In the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Sales valuation multiple has dropped by over 48%, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below:
A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include landing a large deal or two, but that will likely not occur until at least 2024.
While the company's cost reductions are starting to reduce its operating losses sequentially, revenue growth remains elusive.
Until management can reignite revenue growth while reducing operating losses, a tough task, my outlook remains to Sell BCOV.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
Donovan Jones is an IPO research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs. He focuses on high-growth technology, consumer, and life science companies.He leads the investing group IPO Edge which offers: actionable information on growth stocks through first look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments