Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sempra (SRE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 3:01 PM ETSempra (SRE), SREA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Glen Donovan – Vice President-Investor Relations

Jeff Martin – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Trevor Mihalik – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Allen Nye – Chief Executive Officer, Oncor

Justin Bird – Chief Executive Officer, Sempra Infrastructure

Kevin Sagara – Executive Vice President and Group President

Conference Call Participants

Shar Pourreza – Guggenheim Partners

Carly Davenport – Goldman Sachs

Steve Fleishman – Wolfe

Julien Dumoulin-Smith – Bank of America

Nicholas Campanella – Barclays

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Sempra's Third Quarter Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn it over to Glen Donovan. Please go ahead.

Glen Donovan

Good morning, and welcome to Sempra's third quarter 2023 earnings call. A live webcast of this teleconference and slide presentation are available on our website under our Events and Presentations section. We have several members of our management team with us today, including Jeff Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Trevor Mihalik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Kevin Sagara, Executive Vice President and Group President; Justin Bird, Chief Executive Officer of Sempra Infrastructure; Allen Nye, Chief Executive Officer of Oncor; Peter Wall, Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; and other members of our senior management team.

Before starting, I'd like to remind everyone that we'll be discussing forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements we make today. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are discussed in the company's most recent 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC. Earnings per share amounts in our presentation are shown on a diluted basis, and we'll be discussing

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SRE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SRE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.