Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Job And Retail Sales Data: Always Good Until They Aren't

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite substantially tighter monetary policy, the strength of jobs and retail sales stumped expectations of a recessionary downturn in 2022.
  • Current real-time economic data suggests the economy is rapidly moving from economic slowdown toward recession.
  • While it may seem that the economic data suggests a “no recession” scenario, the problem of looking backward leaves everyone vulnerable to a head-on collision with what lies ahead of us.

Purchasing Goods with Smartphone at Grocery Store

PixelsEffect

The recent #MacroView blog noted economists are increasingly confident the economy will avoid a recession. Such is due to strong job and retail sales data. Even Jerome Powell, in his recent speech, made note of the strength of the data. To wit:

For example, if we look at the unemployment rate versus real GDP, we see that low unemployment, the sign of a strong jobs market, always precedes recessionary onsets.

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
30.37K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

I
Investor-Still-Learning
Today, 4:39 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (249)
Lance - Great charts in your article. I know you will likely get a lot of "Permabear," "broken clock," and "the boy who cried wolf" comments to your article. I have no crystal ball but your charts are convincing me, particularly the "YoY change in M2" and your "Gap between Retail Sales and Jobs" charts, that a recession in 2024 is still quite likely.

For the first time in 8 years, I have moved 95% of my accounts, including my IRA's, to short-term treasuries. I have been long in equities 98% of the last 8 years and have done fine. I like $BIL as it currently invests only in 1-3 month treasuries, has great volume, and it pays about 5.5% annualized. $XBIL is also good if you want to go out to two years, but it has less, but still adequate, volume. When I can earn over 5.5% being in a safe investment, I will stay on the sidelines and let the economic storms blow over. Until we have more visibility into a possible WWIII in the Middle East, the Fed's future plans for the Fed Funds rate, believable numbers about our true inflation, and an actual budget, or at least another budget resolution, from Congress, I believe the risk of being in equities is not worth the potential gains right now. I could be wrong - time will tell. Best investing success to all!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.