Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Ortenzio - Executive Chairman & Co-Founder

Martin Jackson - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Justin Bowers - Deutsche Bank

Michael Murray - RBC Capital Markets

William Sutherland - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for Select Medical Holdings Corporation's Earnings Conference Call to discuss the Third Quarter 2023 Results and the Company's Business Outlook. Speaking today are the Company's Executive Chairman and its Co-Founder, Robert Ortenzio; and the Company's Senior Executive Vice President of Strategic Finance and Operations, Martin Jackson. Management will give you an overview of the quarter and then open the call for questions.

Before we get started, we would like to remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company, including, without limitation, statements regarding operating results, growth opportunities and other statements that refer to Select Medical's plans, expectations, strategies, intentions and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to management of Select Medical today, and the company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change.

At this time, I will turn the conference call over to Mr. Robert Ortenzio.

Robert Ortenzio

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Select Medical's earnings call for the third quarter of 2023. We have a lot to be positive about as Q3 was another strong quarter. We continue to sustain our improvement in labor costs within the Critical Illness division. Q3 was the sixth sequential quarter that we have seen a reduction in agency expenses. RN agency usage dropped to our target percentage of 15%, which is lower than our pre-pandemic levels.

We also announced

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SEM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SEM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.