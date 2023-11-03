Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Kukla – Director-Investor Relations

Neal Lux – President and Chief Executive Officer

Lyle Williams – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Daniel – Daniel Energy Partners

Jeff Robertson – Water Tower Research

Daniel Pickering – Pickering Energy Partners

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Forum Energy Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Giji, and I will be your coordinator for today’s call. There is a process for entering the question-and-answer queue. [Operator Instructions] A link with instructions can be found on the company’s Investor Relations website under the Events section.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. This conference call is being recorded for replay purposes and will be available on the company’s website.

I will now turn the conference over to Rob Kukla, Director of Investor Relations. Please proceed, sir.

Rob Kukla

Thank you, Giji. Good morning, and welcome to FET’s third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With me today are Neal Lux, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lyle Williams, our Chief Financial Officer.

Yesterday, we issued our earnings release and announced FET’s acquisition of Variperm Energy Services. Both press releases are available on our website. Investor presentation slides relating to the Variperm acquisition are also available on our website.

Please note that we are relying on the Safe Harbor protections afforded by federal law. Listeners are cautioned that our remarks today may contain information other than historical information. These remarks should be considered in the context of all factors that affect our business, including those disclosed in FET’s SEC filings, our earnings release, and Variperm acquisition announcement.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FET

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FET

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.