Back in February, I wrote that while I like the transformation that HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) has undergone to transform itself from a single product company into a CRM platform, I was worried about its SMB and European exposure in what could be a worsening macro environment. The stock has performed well since then, up nearly 20% versus 5% for the S&P. However, the stock is down about -20% since I reiterated my “Sell’ rating in June. Let's catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a refresher, HUBS started out as an inbound marketing platform, but has shifted to become a more complete CRM system for SMBs, giving them a unified view of customer experiences while also being a system of customer engagement. The company caters to mid-market business-to-business companies that have between 2 and 2,000 employees. Over 40% of HUBS' revenue is international, with Europe accounting for over 30% of its business.

Underlying Weakness Persists Despite Headline Numbers

One of my biggest concerns with HUBS has been it focus on small to medium businesses and how its business would hold up given uncertainty with the macroeconomy. I was worried the current environment could lead to more churn for a business that was pretty high churn to begin with, with churn generally 10% or more. I also thought the uncertain environment could lead to the company having trouble adding new customers, who would be more cautious with spending.

HUBS didn't seem to see any impact from macro concerns in Q2 to its headline numbers, as subscription revenue grew 25% to $529.1 million, while customers grew 23% year over year to 184,924. The company added 7,626 net new customers in the quarter, representing 4% sequential growth. Now year-over-year customer growth stayed the same, but there was a slight sequential growth deceleration from 6% growth in Q1.

Average revenue per customer, meanwhile, rose 2% year over year to $11,432.

The company said it was seeing strength at both the low-end and high-end of the market. It said its pricing optimization at its starter tier is driving volume at the low end. Meanwhile, it said it is seeing upmarket momentum, as customers start with more product hubs, which is translating into larger deals.

While the company said the macro environment wasn’t impacting it too much on its Q2 earnings call in early August, it did say it was impacting net dollar retention at its Analyst Day, mentioning downgrades and less consumption.

Net dollar retention is something that has been declining at HUBS, and was down to 103% in Q2. Net dollar was 104% in Q1, while a year ago, the company said its net revenue retention was well above 110%. Meanwhile, it was 110% for full-year 2022 and 115% in 2021.

Discussing net dollar retention at its Analyst Day, CFO Kathyrn Bueker said:

“Now, between gross retention and net revenue retention, there are a number of upgrade and downgrade drivers for our existing customers. There are really 4 primary expansion motions: marketing contact tiers, seats, addition upgrades and cross-sell. And when I think about these motions, the first 2 marketing contact tiers and seats are really more tied to our customers' growth and therefore, are more correlated to the external economic environment. Internally, we refer to these 2 as consumption-driven motions. Cross-sell and addition upgrades, on the other hand, are more tied to our product value proposition, and they're enabled by our go-to-market teams, and we refer to these as value based. Now as you know, over the last 5 years, we have seen a period of net revenue retention expansion followed by a period of net revenue retention contraction, but to a lesser degree. And the drivers of the expansion of our net revenue retention from 100% to 110% were largely value-driven. It was cross-sell. It was edition upgrades. And it was a positive change in churn that really drove the expansion from 2019 to 2022, reflective really of the value of our platform. Now the story over the last 12 months is different. The consumption levers that really were more tied to macroeconomic factors are the majority of the reason that net revenue retention has come down to 104%. It's seat expansion, it's marketing contact tiers and it's additional portals. Well, we obviously don't love this contraction. We continue to believe that net revenue retention will remain above 100% in the near term, and we continue to believe that we will see that expand as the economy recovers.”

One metric I like to look at with SaaS companies is their sales and marketing efficiency. On that front, HUB’s S&M efficiency has been decreasing, with the payback on its S&M lengthening. Over the past year and a half, the payback period on its spending has increased by a year. This isn’t a good trend.

HUB S&M Efficiency (Company Filings and Self)

HUBS' ties to Europe was also a worry I had, but its international revenue grew faster than its U.S. revenue in constant currencies, once again. International revenue soared 29% in constant currencies and was up 26% overall. International revenue was 47% of its total in the quarter, so it's off a similar base as domestic revenue and growing more quickly than the 25% growth it saw in the U.S. As such, my worries about Europe have been unfounded so far.

More recently, the company announced it was acquiring Clearbit to help strengthen its AI offering for its platform. Terms were not disclosed, and the company was last valued at about $250 million during its last round in 2019. Clearbit helps find public data, which can then be used towards sales and customer relationships, and the company recently said it rebuilt its data pipeline based on large language models. The company's app was already a part of HUBS' offering through its app store, as well as working with competitors, so it should fit in well with its platform.

We'll have to see if competitors keep or pull it from their offering now that it has been acquired by a more direct competitor in HUBS. At this point, the deal looks like it will try to bolster HUBS burgeoning AI offering, which should be a longer term opportunity.

Valuation

SaaS companies are generally valued on an EV/Revenue multiple. On that front, HUBS stock trades at around 9.6x the 2023 revenue consensus of $2.12 billion and 7.9x the 2024 consensus of $2.56 billion.

The company is projected to grow revenue in the low 20% range.

8x EV/Sales is where the average SaaS company traded at in the spring, so its valuation is right in line with that. However, valuations overall have been coming down this fall on economic fears.

Meanwhile, HUBS is projected to generate $360.2 million in EBITDA in 2023 and $469.6 million. That would give it an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 56x and 43x, respectively.

Q3 Earnings Preview

HUBS has beaten top-line and bottom-line estimates each quarter over the past two years, and as such, I wouldn't expect it to suddenly miss estimates, as overall, it tends to have good visibility.

However, where investors need to continue to look is the underlying metrics with things like net dollar retention and sales & marketing efficiency.

I’m expecting to see S&M efficiency to continue to worsen and net dollar retention to stay the same or get slightly worse in Q3 and Q4.

Its valuation is no longer as daunting as it was the last time I looked at it, but I worry that growth could start to slow. SMB focused SaaS companies generally get lower multiples given the economic sensitivity of their customers basis, so weak customer adds and/or net dollar retention could certainly hurt the stock if that occurs when it reports its Q3 results next week.

Conclusion

HUBS has a history of putting up solid headline numbers in the face of what seemingly should be a difficult period for it. However, there are some underlying numbers that are a bit more worrisome. Its S&M efficiency has been deteriorating, while its net dollar retention has been coming down as well. It has a pretty high churn business, so this is going to put more pressure on it to add new customers in an environment where companies are being cautious with their spending.

As such, I will maintain my “Sell” rating for now.

Risks to the upside are the company outperforming expectations. HUBS has always done a good job putting up strong headline numbers, which could get a strong investor reaction. I also think it is a solid company that has done a good job transforming its business into a CRM platform. The company could continue to spur the difficult macro, but I do think it eventually catches up to it.