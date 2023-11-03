Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AIA Group Limited (AAGIY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 3:18 PM ETAIA Group Limited (AAGIY), AAIGF
AIA Group Limited (OTCPK:AAGIY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lance Burbidge - Chief Investor Relations Officer

Lee Yuan Siong - Group Chief Executive and President

Garth Jones - Chief Financial Officer

Jacky Chan - Chief Executive Officer, AIA China

HakLeh Tan - Chief Life Operations

Mark Konyn - Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Charles Zhou - UBS

Kailesh Mistry - HSBC

Thomas Wang - Goldman Sachs

Michelle Ma - Citi

Edwin Liu - CLSA

Michael Chang - CGS-CIMB Securities

Leon Qi - Daiwa Securities

Lance Burbidge

Good afternoon from AIA Central in Hong Kong, and welcome to our Third Quarter 2023 Q&A. I’m Lance Burbidge, Chief Investor Relations Officer for AIA Group. Together with me today are Lee Yuan Siong, our Group Chief Executive and President; and Garth Jones, our Group CFO. We also have other members of the Group Executive Committee with us in the room or joining us from Singapore on Zoom.

Today, this morning we published our third quarter new business highlights on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and our corporate website. I’m sure you’ve had a chance to go through the document. Given the current environment, we thought it would be helpful to host a call. But before we start our Q&A, Yuan Siong will make some opening remarks on the third quarter performance.

Lee Yuan Siong

Good afternoon, everyone. Let me start with some highlights from another excellent quarter for AIA. VONB was up 35% to $994 million. This is the group's highest ever third quarter and reflects the strong demand for our products and services across Asia. We have built on our very strong first half performance with further double digit increases from our key growth engines of Mainland China, Hong Kong, ASEAN, and India.

