Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 3:27 PM ETAlamo Group Inc. (ALG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Edward Rizzuti - Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary

Jeff Leonard - President & Chief Executive Officer

Richard Wehrle - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Shlisky - D.A. Davidson

Chris Moore - CJS Securities

Greg Burns - Sidoti & Company

Mig Dobre - Baird

Tim Moore - EF Hutton

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Alamo Group Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Edward Rizzuti, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. Please go ahead.

Edward Rizzuti

Thank you. By now you should have all received a copy of the press release. However, if anyone is missing a copy and would like to receive one, please contact us at 212-827-3746 and we will send you a release and make sure you're on the company's distribution list. There will be a replay of the call, which will begin one hour after the call and run for one week. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 with the passcode 1294689. Additionally, the call is being webcast on the company's website at www.alamo-group.com and a replay will be available for 60 days.

On the line with me today are Jeff Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer and Richard Wehrle, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer. Management will make some opening remarks and then we will open-up the line for your questions.

During the call today, management may reference certain non-GAAP numbers in their remarks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP results to applicable GAAP numbers are included in the attachments to our earnings release. Before turning the call over to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ALG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.