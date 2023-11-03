Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alliant Energy: Time To Consider Buying This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock

Nov. 03, 2023 4:31 PM ETAlliant Energy Corporation (LNT)
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.22K Followers

Summary

  • Utilities can be part of a portfolio geared toward reliable dividend growth.
  • Thanks to its capital growth spending plans, Alliant Energy is a utility with a healthy growth outlook.
  • The company's investment-grade credit rating can help to fund the electric and gas utility's growth ambitions.
  • Per Dividend Kings' fair value and my inputs into the dividend discount model, Alliant Energy is trading at a double-digit discount to fair value.
  • The stock could deliver market-beating annual total returns in the next 10 years in my view.

High Voltage Electric Power Lines At Sunset

High voltage electric power lines at sunset.

imaginima

Though they're not exciting, regulated utilities are some of the most consistent performers in the investment universe for dividend growth. That's because regulated utilities operate in an oligopoly-like business. Unless it has billions of

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.22K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being an analyst for The Motley Fool back in June 2021 under my real name of Kody Kester. As a display of my gratitude, I will still be writing one article a month for SA starting in July 2022.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LNT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LNT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LNT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LNT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.