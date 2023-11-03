Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: An Unbeatable 9X P/E Bargain (Rating Upgrade)

Nov. 03, 2023 4:35 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)SQ, UPST, SOFI1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.37K Followers

Summary

  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. beat expectations for Q3 earnings, reporting $1.1B in free cash flow.
  • The company returned a significant portion of its free cash flow to shareholders through stock buybacks in FY 2023.
  • PayPal's non-GAAP operating income margin sequentially improved.
  • Despite losing accounts in Q3 2023, PayPal's strong free cash flow and profitability provide fundamental value to investors.
  • Shares are very attractively valued, especially in relation to other U.S.-based FinTechs.

:Silhouette of upset Australian woman over PayPal logo

chameleonseye

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) delivered a solid Q3 earnings sheet that once again highlighted the Fintech's value as a free cash flow play. PayPal beat top line and bottom line expectations for the third quarter and reported $1.1B

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.37K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL, SQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 4:43 PM
Premium
Comments (1.35K)
very nice write up t y @The Asian Investor how high you thinjk this pog can go ?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PYPL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.