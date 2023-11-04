tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is one of the largest financial services firms in the USA but it also enjoys a worldwide brand name recognition. The company has been focusing on Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Institutional Securities is a well-respected name in the sector.

In a previous article, I had a closer look at Morgan Stanley's preferred shares as I thought the change from a LIBOR to SOFR based floating rate on the preferred shares would boost the returns. Surprisingly, Morgan Stanley elected to keep the dividend rate on its preferred shares unchanged and rather than offering a floating rate, the preferred shares now have a fixed rate for life.

Data by YCharts

The robust performance in Q3

Before diving into the specifics of the preferred shares, it's important to keep an eye on the financial results of the company as that ultimately decides on how well covered the preferred shares are.

And fortunately, Morgan Stanley's financial results did not contain any major surprises. It reported total net revenue of $13.3B which is about 1% lower than in the second quarter of the year mainly due to the lower wealth management revenue as the other divisions (institutional securities and investment management) saw a higher revenue.

But the good news was the substantial reduction in the non-interest expenses: Morgan Stanley was able to reduce its operating expenses across the board which boosted the margins of all divisions. And that includes the Wealth Management division as the expenses in that segment decreased faster than the revenue. Whereas the operating margin was 26.2% in the second quarter, this increased to 27.3%.

Morgan Stanley Investor Relations

This also meant the pre-tax and pre-provision income for the third quarter was approximately $3.3B, an increase from the less than $3B in the second quarter of this year and in line with the almost $3.4B in the third quarter of last year. As the total provision for credit losses remained limited to $134M during Q3, Morgan Stanley reported a pre-tax income of $3.15B resulting in a net income of $2.41B. After deducting the preferred dividends from that result, the net income attributable to the common shareholders of Morgan Stanley was $2.26B for an EPS of $1.39. This brings the 9M 2023 EPS to $4.37.

A strong result from Morgan Stanley and the good news is that the bank only needed $146M to cover its preferred dividends which means MS needed just around 6% of its net income to cover the preferred dividends. An excellent ratio, and a ratio that has remained pretty consistent throughout the year. Based on the 9M 2023 results, Morgan Stanley only needed $423M of the $7.57B net income to cover the preferred dividends and this represents just 5.6% of the net income.

Looking back at the Series E preferred shares

While most fix-to-float preferred shares where the floating dividend rate was based on the LIBOR made the conversion to a SOFR-based floating preferred dividend rate. Unfortunately (or perhaps, fortunately, depending on your point of view), Morgan Stanley decided to keep the Series E preferred shares (MS.PR.E) on the fixed preferred dividend rate of 7.125%. Very few other reputable financial institutions did the same, there's an example of a Wells Fargo (WFC) preferred share which also was converted in a fix-for-life, but WFC immediately called that preferred share.

Morgan Stanley is keeping the Series E outstanding and from here on, this preferred share will continue to pay the quarterly preferred dividend of $0.4453125 (for an annual dividend of $1.78125). Keep in mind this preferred security can be called at any time so it wouldn't be wise to pay too much over the principal value of $25 exactly because of that call risk.

Seeking Alpha

At the current share price of approximately $25.62, the Series E are trading at a premium representing about 1.5 quarterly preferred dividend so anyone buying the Series E right now is basically betting on this series of the preferred shares not being called anytime soon.

We know the preferred dividends are quite well covered as Morgan Stanley needs just 6% of its net income to cover them. But I also wanted to double check the asset coverage ratio. Fortunately Morgan Stanley makes life pretty easy as it does provide a breakdown of the equity on its balance sheet.

Morgan Stanley Investor Relations

As you can see above, there's a total of $75B in tangible equity, of which $8.75B is preferred equity which means the $66.6B in tangible common equity ranks junior to the preferred shares.

Investment thesis

Would I buy the Series E preferred shares at $25.60? No. But I'm still rating this security a "buy," but rather a "buy on weakness" and I would definitely be interested in picking up the stock closer to the $25 principal value. Some of the other preferred securities by Morgan Stanley (for instance (MS.PR.I) is trading just below par with a 6.375% preferred dividend rate) offer a lower call risk.

I currently have no position in the preferred shares issued by Morgan Stanley, but I'm keeping a close eye on the Series E as I would like to pick them up closer to par value. I'm also becoming very interested in Morgan Stanley's common shares as the quarterly dividend represents a dividend yield of approximately 4.5%.