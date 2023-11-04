Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Morgan Stanley: Grab A 6.5% Dividend Yield From Preferred Shares

Nov. 04, 2023 11:40 AM ETMorgan Stanley (MS), MS.PR.E4 Comments
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Morgan Stanley's Q3 financial results showed a decrease in wealth management revenue but higher margins.
  • The bank only needed 6% of its net income to cover preferred dividends, indicating strong coverage.
  • The Series E preferred shares have a fixed rate for life and are currently trading at a premium, representing a bet on them not being called anytime soon.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Morgan Stanley investment bank

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is one of the largest financial services firms in the USA but it also enjoys a worldwide brand name recognition. The company has been focusing on Investment Management, Wealth Management, and

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
20.13K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

d
dumbtrucker
Today, 12:07 PM
Premium
Comments (24)
Buyer beware. Morgan Stanley's preferreds are non-cumulative, like those of most other financial institutions. What is different about MS, however, is the choice to break the contract with investors on floating rates. This unusual move would suggest that MS might be more likely than most to suspend dividends when necessary to protect their balance sheet.
Xav Welsh profile picture
Xav Welsh
Today, 12:16 PM
Premium
Comments (2.18K)
@dumbtrucker I own the MS-A floating rate preferred. Despite a big jump in price over the past while it’s still under $22 and yields 7.2%. The dividend was raised in August so they haven’t broken the contract with investors on this one. Which preferred are you referring to?
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Today, 12:24 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (9.38K)
@Xav Welsh The Series E in this article for instance was supposed to float but has been fixed for life.
Xav Welsh profile picture
Xav Welsh
Today, 12:44 PM
Premium
Comments (2.18K)
@The Investment Doctor Thanks and my apologies, I just re-read your article and realized that you mentioned that. I assume that MS couldn’t arbitrarily choose which floating rate prefs to allow to float and which to lock and that the prospectus on the series E gave them an ‘out’ that the A series does not? Is this the case?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MS
--
MS.PR.E
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.