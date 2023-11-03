Zontica

Few stocks have had as bad of a year in 2023 as Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). This once-vaunted pet supplies e-marketplace has seen nearly half of its market value vanish since the start of the year, as investors have panned its deceleration in growth. The narrative for pet supplies has been turned on its head: at one point, we thought of pet goods as a countercyclical consumer staple that didn't see much fluctuation in bad macroeconomic times. Chewy's results in 2023 have shown us a different story, unfortunately, as hardgoods sales diminished and pet owners traded down to cheaper foods in order to pinch their budgets.

The question for investors now is: can Chewy still rebound from the ashes?

Betting on margin and market expansion: the bull case for Chewy

I'm a longtime bull who has held Chewy through the painful declines this year. I last wrote a bullish article on Chewy earlier this year when the stock was trading closer to $40. Now, with Chewy sitting closer to $20, I remain bullish on this name - as Chewy's ultralow valuation more than compensates for the fundamental risks that have popped up this year.

The key thing to note for Chewy is that though the company's growth rates have stabilized in the mid-teens, management is pursuing a variety of new monetization initiatives that have the potential to raise its margin profile. Chewy Health is a great example of this, and the company notes that this pharmacy offering now represents over 20% of the company's active customer base. The company is also experimenting with Sponsored Ads to give brands a chance for better positioning on the Chewy platform, and give Chewy another new high-margin revenue stream.

Here, in my view, are the key bull case drivers for Chewy:

Beloved consumer brand- Chewy has built up quite a lot of brand equity around being a very customer service-oriented company. This has helped the company build up a base of more than 20 million active customers, many of whom have their orders on autoship plans.

Chewy has built up quite a lot of brand equity around being a very customer service-oriented company. This has helped the company build up a base of more than 20 million active customers, many of whom have their orders on autoship plans. International expansion- Chewy launched Canada in the third quarter of 2023, and future country expansion can continue to widen Chewy's overall TAM.

Chewy launched Canada in the third quarter of 2023, and future country expansion can continue to widen Chewy's overall TAM. Margin expansion driven by expanding product categories- Chewy's push to grow its own brand (Tylee's), plus focus more on selling higher-margin hardgoods, has proven very effective at producing margin expansion. Gross margins have recently expanded to ~29%, vs. low-20s at the onset of the pandemic. In addition, Chewy's success at passing on price increases to its customers has allowed it to preserve this gross margin progress even in the current inflationary environment.

Chewy's push to grow its own brand (Tylee's), plus focus more on selling higher-margin hardgoods, has proven very effective at producing margin expansion. Gross margins have recently expanded to ~29%, vs. low-20s at the onset of the pandemic. In addition, Chewy's success at passing on price increases to its customers has allowed it to preserve this gross margin progress even in the current inflationary environment. Constant product innovation- More to the point above, the company recently also launched its own pet wellness brand "Vibeful," which gives it access to a pet health and wellness TAM that it sizes at $2.4 billion alone.

More to the point above, the company recently also launched its own pet wellness brand "Vibeful," which gives it access to a pet health and wellness TAM that it sizes at $2.4 billion alone. Nascent opportunities in pet telehealth and pet insurance- The craze in telehealth and doctor consultations via your mobile device is spilling over into the pet world, too. The company's "Chewy Health" offering has built out a "Connect With A Vet" service, and it also has rolled out a pet pharmacy as well. In August, the company rolled out its "CarePlus" pet insurance plan, which was recently bolstered through a new partnership with Lemonade's (LMND) pet insurance vertical. This is a broad, new opportunity for Chewy that can both accelerate its growth and grow its margins.

The next upcoming catalyst for Chewy stock is its Q3 earnings report, to be released in the first week of December.

Valuation update

The deep slide in Chewy's stock has left quite a bit of a valuation buffer, in my opinion, that more than compensates for the added risk of growth deceleration.

At current share prices just north of $21, Chewy trades at a market cap of $9.05 billion. Meanwhile, the company is carrying $905.4 million of cash on its most recent balance sheet (another reason to like Chewy is the fact that it is cash rich, generates positive free cash flow, and is unencumbered of debt), giving the company an enterprise value of $8.14 billion.

Meanwhile, for next year FY24, Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $12.30 billion. If we conservatively assume that Chewy can notch a 1-point improvement in adjusted EBITDA margins to 4.0% next year (versus its 3.0% margin guidance this year, where first-half margins of 3.5% are 50bps higher than the prior year), its adjusted EBITDA on this revenue profile would be $492 million, and its valuation would stand at 16.5x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA. On a revenue basis, Chewy sits at just 0.7x EV/FY24 revenue.

In my view, for a company with multiple revenue growth drivers (international expansion, ads, insurance) and margin expansion drivers (store brands, economies of scale on logistics, revenue mix shift into non-goods categories) - I think these are quite modest multiples to pay.

Recent trends still show progress

Despite the heavy market criticism that Chewy has endured over the past few months, I truly don't think its financials are worth worrying over. Take a look at the Q2 earnings summary below:

Chewy Q2 results (Chewy Q2 shareholder letter)

Revenue grew 14.5% y/y to $2.78 billion, slightly ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $2.76 billion and barely decelerating over Q1's 14.7% y/y growth rate. Meanwhile, net sales per active customer (NSPAC) grew 14% y/y to $530 - reflecting consistent shopping behavior amid price increases. Note that at the time of its IPO in 2019, NSPAC was only $330, reflecting huge increases since the pandemic began that have been sustained even if some customers are trading down amid this year's recession.

Note as well that with underlying price increases and healthier gross margins, Chewy has turned on more promotional levers to compete with its rivals. Still, in spite of these demand generation activities, the company managed to improve gross margins by 30bps y/y to 28.3%. The chart below also shows how rapidly gross margins have expanded over the past three-year timeframe:

Chewy gross margins (Chewy Q2 shareholder letter)

Here is helpful anecdotal commentary from CEO Sumit Singh on the Q2 earnings call, detailing his view on current market dynamics. The biggest challenge he notes is limited household formation during this recession, blunting the need for pet goods:

While we saw a modest benefit from price increases efforts, such as growing Chewy Health ecosystem, increasing uptake of our Autoship program and our large customer base that spends more with us over time have driven the majority of our NSPAC expansion. This underscores the sustainability of our track record as well as the ongoing potential to outperform the pet industry and deliver strong and profitable growth. Now, while we are more insulated than some others, we are not fully exempt from the pressure is currently facing the pet industry. That household formation remains relatively muted and as I mentioned above, the consumer mindset continues to be pressured. These factors taken together, make the current environment a challenging period to forecast consumer behavior. Taking this into consideration, we continue to see the potential for returning to net-adds growth during the second half of this year, but in light of recent trends, we are now expecting a wider range of potential outcomes."

In spite of sales environment uncertainty, we do like Chewy's recent track record of aggressive FCF expansion. FCF in the first half of FY23 clocked in at $227.9 million, versus roughly flat in the year-ago period and representing a 4.0% FCF margin - 50bps richer than its adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.5%, which is also up 50bps y/y.

Chewy FCF (Chewy Q2 shareholder letter)

Key takeaways

When we take a step back from the common narrative that Chewy is in deep trouble (as suggested by its ~40% nosedive since the start of the year), we find a company that is still growing revenue in the mid-teens while also generating healthy FCF margins. Take advantage of the recent dip as a buying opportunity.