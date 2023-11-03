Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christy McElroy - Senior Vice President of Capital Markets

Lisa Palmer - President & Chief Executive Officer

Michael Mas - Chief Financial Officer

Nicholas Wibbenmeyer - Executive Vice President & West Region President.

Alan Roth - Executive Vice President, National Property Operations & East Region President

Conference Call Participants

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Eric Borden - BMO Capital Markets

Lizzy Doykan - Bank of America

Viktor Fediv - Scotiabank

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Samir Khanal - Evercore ISI

Craig Mailman - Citigroup

Ki Bin Kim - Truist Securities

Linda Tsai - Jefferies

Michael Mueller - JPMorgan

Paulina Rojas - Green Street Advisors

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Regency Centers Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Christy McElroy, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets. Please go ahead, Christy.

Christy McElroy

Good morning, and welcome to Regency Centers' third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike Mas, Chief Financial Officer; Alan Roth, EVP National Property Operations and East Region President; and Nick Wibbenmeyer, EVP and West Region President.

As a reminder, today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements about the company's views of future business and financial performance, including forward earnings guidance and future market conditions. These are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. It's possible that actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements we may make. Factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements may be included in our presentation today and are described in more detail

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About REG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on REG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.