Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 4:01 PM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nick Seibert - VP, Corporate Development and IR

Kristin Dolan - CEO

Patrick O'Connell - CFO

Kim Kelleher - CCO

Dan McDermott - President Entertainment and AMC Studios

Conference Call Participants

Michael Morris - Guggenheim Securities

David Joyce - Seaport Research Partners

Luke Landis - MoffettNathanson

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

Thomas Yeh - Morgan Stanley

Steve Cahall - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AMC Networks, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Nicholas Seibert, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.

Nick Seibert

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the AMC Networks third quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

Joining us this morning are Kristin Dolan, Chief Executive Officer; Patrick O’Connell, Chief Financial Officer; Kim Kelleher, Chief Commercial Officer; and Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios. Today's press release is available on our website at amcnetworks.com. We will begin with prepared remarks, and then, we'll open the call for questions.

Today's call may include certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. Please refer to AMC Network's SEC filings for a discussion of risks and uncertainties. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made on this call. Today, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures.

The required definitions and reconciliations can be found in today's press

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AMCX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMCX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.