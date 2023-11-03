Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Hough - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Gerard - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sandy Mehta - Evaluate Research

Christopher Marinac - Janney Montgomery Scott

Christopher Sakai - Singular Research

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during today's call, certain statements made regarding our future performance are forward-looking statements. They are based on current expectations and projections, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements that are made. Those factors are disclosed in the filings with the SEC under the caption Risk Factors.

For all such forward-looking statements, we claim the protection provided by the Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements made on this call are made as of the date hereof and Silvercrest assumes no obligation to update them.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rick Hough, Chairman and CEO of Silvercrest. Please go ahead.

Richard Hough

Good morning and thanks for joining us for this third quarter 2023 results of Silvercrest. The uncertain and more volatile markets during this past quarter had an outsized effect on our assets under management, with Silvercrest concluding the quarter with a total AUM of $31.2 billion and discretionary AUM of $20.5 billion.

The discretionary AUM, which primarily drives our revenue, decreased by $1 billion from the second quarter, and discretionary AUM has increased by $1.1 billion or 5.7% year-over-year

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SAMG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAMG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.