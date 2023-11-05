Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BlackRock TCP Capital: Upcoming Merger, Undervalued, 12% Discount

Nov. 05, 2023 10:15 AM ETBlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)1 Comment
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BlackRock TCP Capital yields 12%-plus, with 1.15X coverage, and a history of good dividend coverage.
  • An upcoming merger in Q1 2024 will add scale to its operations.
  • BlackRock TCP Capital sells at a 12% discount.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

BDC concept is shown by businessman.

8vFanI

In this "higher for longer" rate era, it appears that Business Development Companies, or BDCs, should continue to benefit from higher rates, in that the majority of their investments are usually floating rate, while a large share of their debt is at fixed rates.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. Our portfolio's average yield is over 10%.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 6% to 20%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

We offer a range of high yield income vehicles, and there's currently a 20% off sale on our service.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
38.44K Followers
Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TCPC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

suchenwi profile picture
suchenwi
Today, 10:41 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.16K)
How about the merger of $BKCC into $TCPC that was announced on Sep.6?
I opened a small position in $TCPC on Nov.1 just to be prepared :)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TCPC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TCPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TCPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.