Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 4:12 PM ETKura Oncology, Inc. (KURA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Pete De Spain - Head of Investor Relations

Troy Wilson - President & Chief Executive Officer

Tom Doyle - Senior Vice President of Finance & Accounting

Conference Call Participants

Jason Zemansky - Bank of America

Peter Lawson - Barclays

Roger Song - Jefferies

Li Watsek - Cantor Fitzgerald

Jeet Mukherjee - BTIG

Phil Nadeau - TD Cowen

Brad Canino - Stifel

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Kura Oncology Inc. Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

I would now like to turn over the call to Pete De Spain, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Pete De Spain

Thank you, Lester. Good afternoon, and welcome to Kura Oncology's third quarter 2023 conference call. Joining me on the call are, Dr. Troy Wilson, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Doyle, our Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting.

Before I turn the call over to Dr. Wilson, I'd like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Such statements represent management's judgment as of today and may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Please refer to Kura's filings with the SEC, which are available from the SEC or on the Kura Oncology website for information concerning risk factors that could affect the company.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Troy.

Troy Wilson

Thank you, Pete, and thank you all for joining us. Let's jump right in. We believe our lead drug candidate ziftomenib

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KURA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KURA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.