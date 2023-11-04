Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Disney, Rivian Automotive, Moderna, Birkenstock And Stryker

Nov. 04, 2023 10:00 AM ETBirkenstock Holding plc (BIRK), DIS, RIVN, MRNA, ELGP, HG, SYK, EXTR
Investors head into the new week with stocks making a recovery push and Treasury yields falling back. The economic calendar is light, with the release of the Federal Reserve Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey being one of the key releases. Analysts think the reading on bank lending conditions will be important in assessing credit and growth risks going forward. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at a panel at the IMF's annual research conference. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will also speak. The turn in the bond market will be a major point of discussion. Seeking Alpha analyst Jim Sloan recommended buying bonds before rates slip back below the long-term average. The earnings calendar slows down, with more than 400 of the 500 companies in the S&P 500 Index already having made the trip into the earnings confessional. Some of the notable reporters scheduled for next week are Disney (NYSE:DIS), Gilead Sciences (GILD), and Uber Technologies (UBER). Key events to watch include AI events for OpenAI and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), as well as Investor Days for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Earnings spotlight: Monday, November 6 - NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT), and Diamondback Energy (FANG).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, November 7 - Gilead Sciences (GILD), Uber Technologies (

Comments

