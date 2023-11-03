Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 4:34 PM ETAnika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Namaroff - Vice President Investor Relations, ESG & Corporate Communications

Cheryl Blanchard - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mike Levitz - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Petusky - Barrington Research

George Sellers - Stephens Inc

Jim Sidoti - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Anika's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants' will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note today's event is being recorded.

I'd now like to introduce Mark Namaroff, Vice President Investor Relations, ESG and Corporate Communications. Please proceed.

Mark Namaroff

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us for Anika's Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast. Our Q3 earnings press release was issued after the close of the market today and then available on our Investor Relations website located at anika.com as our supplementary PowerPoint slides that will be used for the discussion today.

With me on the call today are Dr. Cheryl Blanchard, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Levitz, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Please take a moment and open the slide presentation and refer to Slide number 2.

Before we begin, please understand that certain statements made during the call today constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results could differ materially from any anticipated future results performance or achievements. We make no obligation to update these statements should future financial data or events occur that differ

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ANIK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ANIK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.