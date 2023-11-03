Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cameron Goldade - SVP & CFO

Scott Burrows - President, CEO & Director

Chris Scherman – SVP, Marketing & Strategy Officer

Jaret Sprott - SVP & COO

Stuart Taylor - SVP & Corporate Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Robert Hope - Scotiabank

Robert Catellier - CIBC

Linda Ezergailis - TD Securities

Patrick Kenny - National Bank Financial

Benjamin Pham - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Pembina Pipeline Corporation Q3 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

This call is being recorded on Friday, November 3, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Cameron Goldade, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Cameron Goldade

Thank you, Julie, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Pembina's conference call and webcast to review highlights from the third quarter of 2023. On the call with me today are Scott Burrows, President and Chief Executive Officer along with other members of Pembina's senior leadership team including Jaret Sprott, Janet Loduca, Stuart Taylor, and Chris Scherman.

I would like to remind you that some of the comments made today may be forward-looking in nature and are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, judgments, and projections. Forward-looking statements we may express or imply today are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Further, some of the information provided refers to non-GAAP measures. To learn more about these forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures, please see the company's management's discussion and analysis dated November 2, 2023, for the period ended September 30, 2023, as well as the press release Pembina issued yesterday which are available online at pembina.com and on both, SEDAR and EDGAR.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PBA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.