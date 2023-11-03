Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 4:39 PM ETiSpecimen Inc. (ISPC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Phil Carlson - Investor Relations, KCSA Strategic Communications

Tracy Curley - Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Benjamin Bielak - Chief Information Officer

Eric Langlois - Chief Revenue Officer

Carly Lejnieks - Vice President of Marketing.

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hewitt - Craig Hallum

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to iSpecimens Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. At this time, participants are in listen-only mode. Question-and-answer session will follow management's remarks. This conference call is being recorded. A replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of iSpecimens website and will remain posted for the next 30 days.

I will now hand the call over to Phil Carlson, Investor Relations for introductions and the reading of the safe harbor statement. Please go ahead.

Phil Carlson

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to iSpecimen's third quarter 2023 results conference call. With us on today's call is Tracy Curley, Chief Executive Officer; Benjamin Bielak, Chief Information Officer; Eric Langlois, Chief Revenue Officer; and Carly Lejnieks, Vice President of Marketing.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's call contains certain forward-looking statements from our management made within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 as amending concerning future events. Words such as may, should, projects, expects, intends, plans, believes, anticipates, hopes, estimates and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC. Copies of this document are available on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ISPC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ISPC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.