Stephen Brashear

Enthusiasm has been pumped back into the markets after recent hints that the Fed may be done raising rates in the short term. The broad market rally that we've seen over the past week, however, is no excuse to get careless about stock picking. There are many individual stocks that are facing unprecedented uncertainty in their core businesses that we should take care to avoid.

Few stocks, in my opinion, are in as uncharted territory as Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), the tech-powered real estate brokerage. Though the stock remains up more than 40% for the year, it has crashed substantially from June highs above $15 - and in my view, the pain has more room on the downside.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote on Redfin in August, issuing a strong sell rating. My current view remains at a strong sell, especially with two new factors that have erupted since then:

First, the class-action ruling against the National Association of Realtors, or NAR, that has the potential to upend the entire brokerage industry, and

Second, Redfin's recent Q3 earnings report that showed continued y/y slippage in market share and sharp y/y revenue declines in the brokerage and mortgage businesses.

We'll go through each of these new developments in this article, but the bottom line here: this is one stock to avoid at all costs.

The NAR ruling has an unknown impact on Redfin's future

One of the biggest headlines in business journals over the past few weeks, and certainly one of the biggest news breaks in the U.S. real estate industry in history, was a federal jury's ruling against the NAR in a widely broadcasted class action lawsuit.

The background here: as many of you know, in the U.S. the most common way to compensate real estate agents is via a sellers' fee. The sellers' agent usually collects ~6% of a home's gross price (with sellers of higher-priced luxury homes usually able to negotiate that fee down to 5% or slightly lower) and splits that revenue with the buyers' agent. This creates the common perception that buyers' agents are "free" - but of course, assuming a perfectly efficient market, sellers work this cost into the price of the home itself, and both buyer and seller end up footing that large bill for the exchange of the home.

The class action suit claimed, among other complaints, that the NAR's requirement for the sellers to compensate agents of both parties, as well as the inability of buyers' agents to make a sale contingent upon the negotiation of that commission, has artificially kept real estate commissions both opaque and high - benefiting the NAR and realtors at the expense of American consumers.

The impacts of this suit aren't immediate, and the NAR is planning to appeal the decision. That being said, especially in a macroeconomic climate where everyday consumers are resisting price inflation and complaining of tip fatigue, this news has the potential to force massive changes in the real estate business permanently. Aside from flattening fee structures and potentially lowering commissions, this may prompt many agents to switch away from a percentage-based "success fee" to an hourly model, similar to how more lawyers charge for time instead of on contingency.

On the Q3 earnings call, CEO Glenn Kelman noted that Redfin is prepared for any sea change to its industry: Before turning to the housing market, let's discuss the $1.8 billion verdict in the federal class action lawsuit in Missouri against the National Association of Realtors and several major brokers. This is an outcome that Redfin has long prepared for. From the day years ago that we launched a brokerage to give consumers a better deal up to last month, when we were the first major real estate company to announce our break with the National Association of Realtors. The Missouri verdict may lead to reforms in how agents talk to listing customers about the fee offered to buyers' agents. The litigation has already led the National Association of Realtors to change its guidelines to local multiple listing services, which will now accept listings that don't offer a commission to buyers' agents. Redfin has long counselled our agents to support any fee a listing customer wants to pay a buyers' agent. Alone, among major brokerages, we exist to charge customers lower fees. But the Missouri verdict and other court cases may lead to a revolution in our industry, not just reform. If buyers' agents become less common, Redfin will prosper in that world too. We run the largest brokerage website in America, as well as a national network of contractors trained and licensed to provide low cost, on-demand property access. We've built self-service technology for buyers to set up their own tours and to make offers on our listing without a buyers' agent. We can use that technology to market the properties listed by our agents directly to consumers, taking share from other brokerages. And we may open that platform to other listing agents who work with us as partners. We've sometimes been ahead of our time. If a massive disruption is in fact at hand, we aren't going to fall behind now."

This may be an overly optimistic assessment, in my view. If Redfin provides fewer buyers' agents and customers research their own homes on Redfin's platform, how will Redfin monetize to the same levels as today unless it charges for its platform (and in so doing, potentially damage its brand?) And if agents' fees fall, recall that Redfin is one of the few brokerages that directly employs its realtors - so while other brokerages will share in the pain of lower fees with its associate agents, Redfin will bear the loss of revenue directly.

Q3 results point to an already weakened company

Future disruption aside, Redfin is already struggling in today's weak housing market.

Redfin real estate highlights (Redfin Q3 earnings deck)

As shown in the slide above, brokerage revenue declined -16% y/y to $178 million. The company also continued to see y/y market share slippage, down to just 0.78% of the U.S. real estate market. The company's number of lead agents declined -24% y/y (driven by layoffs), while transaction counts fell -28% y/y.

The slightly good news here is that Redfin's traffic grew 1% y/y to 51.3 million unique monthly site visitors in Q3, which is the first time traffic data returned to growth within this year.

Redfin traffic/market share (Redfin Q3 earnings deck)

Clearly, however, the frequency of people logging on to research dream homes doesn't necessarily turn into action, especially when mortgage rates have climbed above 7%. And though Redfin has made deep cuts to its operating expenses, revenue is falling faster:

Redfin opex (Redfin Q3 earnings deck)

As a percentage of revenue, opex rose to 46.1%, which is 200bps higher than the year-ago Q3. Note that Redfin is in a net debt position, as its most recent balance sheet shows $131.3 million of cash and cash equivalents against $799.6 million of convertible debt - so continued losses can further weaken the company's liquidity.

Key takeaways

Redfin is in a precarious position. Amid a potentially earthshaking changes for its industry, Redfin is continuing to struggle from weak housing market activity and falling market share. Steer clear here.